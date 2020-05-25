Current Trends in Global Cosmeceuticals Market with Future Scope Analysis

Cosmeceuticals Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of cosmeceuticals market by product (hair care, skincare, lip care, tooth whitening, injectable, and others), type (antioxidants, proteins, peptides, botanicals, moisturizers, and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the cosmeceuticals market it includes the five years industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024.

A cosmeceutical is a skincare product that contains a biologically active compound with pharmaceutical effects on the skin. Cosmeceuticals contain cosmetic products with bioactive ingredients supposed to have medical benefits. These cosmeceuticals products have purported to have benefits comparable to the pharmaceutical. These products are steadily dominating all other product segments in the cosmetics industry and personal care. Cosmeceuticals products are used in different applications such as tooth whitening, skin irritation, skin lightening, and others.

Key Trend Noticed in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market is the Emergence and Popularity of Natural and Organic Products

The increasing consumer consciousness about the benefits of cosmeceuticals attached with a rising number of premium quality cosmeceuticals products are some key factors that are driving the demand for cosmeceuticals market. Another factor that is boosting the market growth for this market is the rising affordability among the consumers, growing urban population, an increasing number of middle-aged people and a fast-paced life. Further, strong wish among men and women to maintain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry globally. Rapidly aging stats indicate a healthy demand for anti-aging products to avoid age spots, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, hair damages, and dry skin. Additionally, this growing demand has created room for innovations in cosmetics, hence promoting industry growth. Moreover, a key trend noticed in the global cosmeceuticals market is the emergence and popularity of natural and organic products.

North America Held the Highest Market Share

In terms of geographies, North America held the highest market share, followed by Europe in the cosmeceuticals market. Factors such as increasing consumer consciousness about the benefits of cosmeceuticals coupled with a rising number of premium quality cosmeceuticals products and increasing consciousness about maintaining a youthful appearance are driving the growth in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global cosmeceutical market. The growing disposable income of consumers, rising urban population and increasing awareness are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the Cosmeceuticals market in this region.

Cosmeceuticals Market: Segmentation

The report on global cosmeceuticals market covers segments such as product and type. On the basis of product, the global cosmeceuticals market is categorized into hair care, skincare, lip care, tooth whitening, injectable, and others. On the basis of type, the global cosmeceuticals market is categorized into antioxidants, proteins, peptides, botanicals, moisturizers, and others.

Cosmeceuticals Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cosmeceuticals market such as Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Croda International PLC, Unilever, Shiseido Group, Estee Lauder, Royal DSM, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, and Allergan.

Reasons to Buy this Report: