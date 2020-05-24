Five Important Health Benefits of Stand-Up Paddle Boarding

Bondi Beach, Australia, April 16, 2019 – Stand-up paddle boarding is a unique activity for everyone to enjoy. Apart from the fun, your body will also enjoy some health benefits of this sporting activity. It is without a doubt that there is more to SUP boarding than meets the eye. Below are some of the health benefits of standup paddle boarding that you can always take advantage of.

Get some vitamin D

Stand-up paddle boarding will get you outside in the sun. As a result, your body will benefit from the vitamin D that many people are deficient in because of spending too much time indoors. Vitamin D is essential for the production of calcium and formation of strong bones, and it also supports peak mental functioning. Get on your inflatable paddle board and enjoy the sun.

Reduces stress levels

Paddle boarding is a perfect stress reliever. Because of the sedative nature of water, enjoying nature and socializing with other paddlers will help to lower your stress levels. Engaging in this sport will keep your mind and body occupied and will get rid of any negative energy that you may have in you. Most stand-up paddlers report a feeling of wellbeing after engaging in this sport.

Exercises the entire body

To use a stand up paddle board well, your entire body needs to be involved. This means that while paddle boarding, you will be exercising your core, back muscles, legs, arms, torso, and shoulders. Your body will work excessively hard to maintain balance on the board and stabilize against gravity. You will also use your arms and shoulders to move the paddle board forward and your heart will beat faster, releasing nitric oxide. As a result, your blood vessels will dilate and increase in size, boosting oxygen supply to the brain and improving the functions of almost all body organs.

Helps you to lose weight

Almost everyone wants to lose excess weight fast. However, week-long diet programs or weight loss pills are not your perfect solution. You can try out paddle boarding to help you in achieving your weight loss goals. Research has proven that paddle boarding can help to reduce body fat better compared to pills or skimpy diets. Furthermore, you can enjoy some fun exercise on your inflatable paddle board and have fun with friends or family without focusing on the weight loss.

Improves your cardiovascular health

Stand up paddle boarding can reduce your risk of suffering from heart attack or stroke. This is because paddle boarding is just like running, aerobics, or cross-training. It greatly boosts your health and lowers the risk of getting cardiovascular diseases. Keep your heart healthy today by engaging in regular paddle boarding sports.

Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is more than just a fun activity. This sport offers an amazing experience for the whole body to enjoy. It can improve the current state of your mind and calm your body in a soothing water environment. Furthermore, it will enhance your wellbeing and boost your health in countless ways. Climb on your stand-up paddle board today and start paddle boarding to take advantage of these benefits.

Find More Information : https://honu.com.au/