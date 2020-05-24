Barium Carbonate Market Overview on Ongoing Trends the COVID-19

Barium carbonate, also known as witherite, is a chemical compound used in rat poison, bricks, ceramic glazes and cement. Barium carbonate is generally available in powder form. Barium carbonate is insoluble in water and soluble in a majority of acids with the exception of sulfuric acid. Barium carbonate is thermally very stable in nature. The global barium carbonate market was USD 364.72 million in 2018 and will reach USD 515.25 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

China dominates the market accounting for the majority of the total global production. Japan is the largest global importer of barium carbonate followed by Spain, Republic of Korea, France and Taipei.

Drivers vs Constraints

Construction development in various countries is the key factor for the growth of the market. Barium carbonate-based glass finds its application in cathode ray tubes, borosilicate glass, and glass filters, which is further driving the market growth. However, prevalence of stringent regulations due to high toxicity of the product

Industry Trends and Updates

Sakai Chemical Industry announced that it would be acquiring 90% stake in SIAM Stabilizers and Chemicals, a Thailand-based company

