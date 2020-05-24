Artificial Cornea Implant Market to Benefit from Fast-paced Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

New York City, United States — The change during the COVID-19 pandemic has overhauled our dependence on pattern setting developments, for instance, expanded reality, computer generated reality, and the Healthcare web of things. The unfulfilled cash related targets are persuading the relationship to grasp robotization and forefront advancements to stay ahead in the market competition. Associations are utilizing this open entryway by recognizing step by step operational needs and showing robotization in it to make an automated structure as far as might be feasible

Artificial cornea implant is a surgery to eliminate all or part of a damaged cornea and replace it with healthy donor tissue. But, currently there shortage of cornea donor worldwide and eye and tissue banking is also not carrying in many countries. Meanwhile there is always possibility that human eye will reject the transplantation which can cause infection or lack of vision. Cornea Implant is usually performed under certain condition such as keratoconus, degenerative condition or other. The artificial cornea tissue can be made up of polymer plastic such as silica material. Artificial cornea implant are of two type, i.e. synthetic cornea implant and biosynthetic cornea implant. Generally, biosynthetic cornea implantation include immunosuppression and preventive measure should be taken for six month to one year. Whereas, synthetic cornea implant do not include immunosuppression and preventive measure should be taken for seven weeks.

Around 10 million people in world suffering from corneal blindness. Therefore, rising incidences of corneal blindness is the primary factor driving the growth of artificial cornea implant. Moreover, lack of availability of human cornea donor also responsible for the robust growth of this market. Additionally increasing incidences of trauma cases lead to high chances of eye injury which will also propel the growth of this market. The possibility of nerve regeneration after cornea transplant by human donor cornea is low while biosynthetic cornea implant have high possibility of nerve regeneration after implantation. The rejection of artificial cornea made up of alloplastic material by human eye will be the major factor that can restrain the global market of artificial cornea implant. Artificial cornea implant is the costly surgery, therefore the adoption for this surgery is quite low in developing countries which will also deter the growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, low availability of human cornea donor and high risk in the grafting artificial cornea implant have made their huge impact the global market.

The global market of artificial cornea implant is classified on the basis of implant type, indication and end user.

Based on type of implant global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Synthetic Implant

Biosynthetic Implant

Based on disease indication global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Bullous keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Corneal stromal dystrophies

Others

Based on end user global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The artificial cornea implant market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. There is increase in visual disability due to cloudy cornea for working people which has increased demand of cornea implant in global market. Biosynthetic cornea implant is preferred over synthetic cornea implant by most of the ambulatory surgical centers. Therefore, biosynthetic cornea implant is expected to gain maximum market share by implant type for global artificial corneal implant market. Synthetic cornea implant have used only for severely injured connective tissue. Due to this synthetic implant has less market demand over biosynthetic demand. The crafting of biosynthetic cornea require manual work and it also costly method. It is expected that biosynthetic cornea implant would have huge market demand in near future.

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major key player for Artificial Cornea Implant market globally are,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Aciont Inc.

ActiveSite

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Boehringer

Ingelheim GmbH

