TCS Recognized with 2020 CIO 100 Award

NEW YORK | MUMBAI, March 20, 2020: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been honored with the 2020 CIO 100 Award, for delivering business agility through large scale enterprise Agile transformation.

The CIO 100 awards, instituted by IDG, the world’s leading technology media, data and marketing services company, recognize innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in IT. TCS was recognized for its large scale Agile and DevOps automation transformation implemented internally to enhance its business agility.

The initiative is part of the organization’s Enterprise Agile 2020 vision that focuses on building internal readiness to partner with customers who embrace Agile principles across their operating models to deliver continuous innovation and create value at scale. TCS identified and improved multiple internal processes to enhance the customer experience and deliver incremental business value at an accelerated pace. This was accomplished thorough innovative initiatives that involve design thinking and the unique TCS Location Independent Agile™ model.

“Delivering business value through innovative solutions is the top priority for any organization. Our Business 4.0™ framework has enabled our large-scale internal transformation, resulting in increased agility and customer satisfaction,” said Abhijit Mazumder, CIO, TCS. “This accolade is a reflection of our ability to adapt to changing business models and deliver strategic value to all stakeholders, while embracing new digital technologies.”

“Today’s most successful companies are using IT to deliver business value, whether by enabling growth, optimizing business processes, or improving relationships with customers,” said Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “We are honored to showcase the technology innovation shown by this year’s CIO 100 winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony in August.”

About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2020 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with invaluable peer insights on the evolving CIO role as well as how leading IT organizations are employing technologies, including automation, AI & machine learning, data analytics and cloud, to create business value.

The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com, CIO events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

