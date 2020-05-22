Recombinant Antibody Production Market Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2018-2026

Recombinant antibody production is gaining high traction in the medical industry or among researchers. Recombination antibodies production has brought many advantages to human medicine. Recombination antibodies are antibody fragments which are produced by synthetic genes. Recombination antibodies are used in medical and research applications. Different formats of recombination antibodies are used for research and production of human & medicines. Single Chain Variable Fragment (scFv), Fab Fragment and diabodies are the most commonly produced recombination antibody. Recombinant antibody production includes workflow such as sequence determination, refinement of the codon, gene synthesis and construct generation. Stable cell lines such as HEK293 are used for recombinant antibody production. Phage display technology is most commonly used for recombinant antibody production in laboratories. Phage display technology targets the surface of bacteriophage to allow fast and easy recombinant antibody production.

Growing research and development across in biopharmaceutical industry expected to favor the growth of recombinant antibody production market. Manufacturers are focusing on the production of new antibody for several health condition treatment which expected to drive the growth for recombinant antibody production market. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry expected to create a strong growth opportunity for recombinant antibody production market. The increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies expected to drive the growth of recombinant antibody production market. High demand for recombination antibodies in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases is the major factor expected to drive the growth of recombinant antibody production market. Recombination antibodies have emerged as a strong treatment option for cancer, HIV, and herpes simplex virus. Advantage such as better penetration in tumor tissue compared to full-length IgG immunoglobulin are expected to favor the growth recombinant antibody production market. However, the lack of an experienced technician to perform phage display technique is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of the recombinant antibody production market.

The global recombinant antibody production market is segmented on basis of antibody type, production type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Antibody Type Single Chain Variable Fragment (scFv) Fab Fragment Bispecific Recombinant Antibodies (Diabodies)

Segmentation by Production Type Hybridoma Technology Phage Display Technology

Segmentation by End User Academic Research Institutes Research Laboratories Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Institutes



Recombinant antibody production market is expected to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast period as increasing development of antibodies for the treatment of several disorders. Single Chain Variable Fragment (scFv) is the most commonly used recombinant antibody for the treatment of medical conditions. Single Chain Variable Fragment (scFv) is the smallest form of recombination antibody. Fab fragments antibodies can be used for detection of not bound drugs or free drugs in the serum. Bispecific recombinant antibodies combine two different antigens binding specificities within on molecule. Hybridoma technology is slightly used for recombinant antibody production. Phage display is the most common method for recombinant antibody production.

Regionally, the global recombinant antibody production market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global recombinant antibody production market. Europe also shows the second largest market in the recombinant antibody production market. The large research and development expenditure on new drug development in the developed regions coupled with the presence of large players in biotechnology and molecular science is driving the growth of recombinant antibody production market in North America and Europe. The recombinant antibody production market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years. Asia-Pacific recombinant antibody production market is dominated by Japan and China owing to strong support to the bioengineering sector provided by the governments.

Some of the players operating in the global recombinant antibody production market are ,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Absolute Antibody Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GenScript

Miltenyi Biotec

Bioventix Plc

Creative Biolabs Inc.

Biologics International Corp

