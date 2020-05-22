Covid-19 Analysis on Ferric Oxide Market – Trends, Overview, Growth, Revenue, Forecast, Share and Outlook 2030

Market Research Future has Published a Cooked Research Report on the Global Ferric Oxide Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2030

By Application, the Global Ferric Oxide Market is segmented into jewelry, ballast, radiation shielding, pigments, steel production, and others. Of these, the steel production segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the increasing application of steel in numerous end use industries, namely consumer goods, building and construction, and automotive. Steel in the automotive sector is used to manufacture braking systems, steering, fuel tanks, wheels, suspension, gears, engine blocks, doors, panels, and automobile structure. Besides, the demand for steel is on the rise with the introduction of the Future Steel Vehicle that delivers complete engineered steel-intensive designs for electric cars. It is predicted to grow at a 5% CAGR followed by pigments, which is predicted to grow at a 4.7% CAGR.

Key Players:

Notable Players Profiled in the Global Ferric Oxide Market Report include Karara Mining Ltd (Australia), Labrador Iron Mines (Canada), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (US), Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Australia), Applied Minerals Inc (US), Shree Minerals Ltd (Australia), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Australia), SIMEC (Australia), Carajás Mine (Vale) (Brazil), and Western Australia Iron Ore (BHP) (Australia). Industry players have adopted several strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition, such as extensive R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, the Global Ferric Oxide Market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period and is likely to grow at a 5.72% CAGR by 2030. Increasing use of ferric oxide in paints and coatings, chemicals, and medical industries are adding market growth in the region.

The Ferric Oxide Market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the high consumption of steel to manufacture automobile components.

The Ferric Oxide Market in North America is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period for well-developed application segments, including ceramic, chemical, and paints & coatings industry.

The Ferric Oxide Market in Latin America and the MEA will have stable growth over the forecast period.

