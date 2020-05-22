3D Metrology Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2025

3D Metrology Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “3D Metrology Market” report, states that the 3D metrology market share USD 15 billion by 2025. In 2018, the 3d metrology market was recorded at USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The global 3D metrology market 2020 can rise at about 9% CAGR across the forecast period. The rise of automotive sector due to the presence of international standards and austere safety regulations.

The growing need for 3D metrology system owing to the high flexibility and ease of adaptation. The rise in 3D measurement data that is obtained from 3D metrology can be done to understand safety risks, durability, aging processes, creep and outer appearance of a product can be beneficial for the rise of the market. The need for results with improved safety and comfort, along with high durability and highly attractive product design can prompt the expansion of the market.

The ability of 3D Metrology Market COVID – 19 Analysis to provide high degree of accuracy and a considerable reduction in the churning rate are other important factors that can improve the expansion of the market. The application of 3D metrology across automotive sector can prompt the 3D metrology market growth. In addition, manufacturing industries, digital inspection tools, and 3D systems metrology, plus increase in quality of product and improved manufacturing threshold can improve the market revenue. The rapidly identification of process issues, thus improving the productivity process can shore up the market revenue rise. These are major factors that can cause escalation of the 3D metrology market value.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-metrology-market-3677

Major Key Players:

MRFR profiled some players in the world 3D metrology market. They are; Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), FARO Technologies (US), KLA-Tencor (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Creaform (Canada), Perceptron (US), Automated Precision (US), GoM (Germany), 3D System Corp (US), 3D Digital Corp (US), Exact Metrology (US), and Applied Materials

Market Segmentation:

The 3D metrology market segment study is based on component, application, product, and end user. The component-based segments of the 3D metrology market are software, hardware, and service. The end user based segments of the 3D metrology market are automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, architecture & construction, energy & power, electronics, mining, heavy machinery industry, and others. The application based segment of 3D metrology market are reverse engineering, quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, and others.

The product based segments of the market are optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), coordinate measuring machine (CMM), automated optical inspection, video measuring machine (VMM), and form measurement. The coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segments are gantry CMM, bridge CMM, cantilever CMM, horizontal arm CMM, and articulated arm CMM. The optical digitizer and scanner (ODC) segments are structured light scanner, 3D laser scanner, and laser tracker. The video measuring machine (VMM) segments are multisensory measuring system, measuring microscope, vision system, and optical comparator.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region 3D metrology market is expected to stand at the global forefront. It is due to the rise in the number of electronics and automobile manufacturers that utilize 3D metrology for diverse applications, such as inspection, quality control, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation across different verticals.

The3D metrology market in North America, after Europe, can rise exponentially through the forecast period reveals MRFR. The rise in the demand for 3D metrology equipment for automobile applications, research institutes, and manufacturers are expected to increase at a reasonable pace. On the contrary, Africa, Central, Middle East, and South America can develop with a significant pace through the review period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com