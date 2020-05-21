“US TELE-MEDICINE PRODUCES SUPPLEMENTS AND MULTIVITAMINS”

Previously US Telemedicine, has presented an excellent alternative to health care services, through a system of remote medical care and attention. Making this a fast and efficient service. This favoring in different aspects anyone who uses it.

US Telemedicine is in its 12th anniversary of providing health services to millions of Americans and in commemoration launches its line of food supplements and multivitamins on the market. In 2019 the company decided to formulate its product line, previously carrying out the competent studies to know in greater detail the needs of people, and they discovered that most of them lack the essential nutrients for a healthy organism. These promise great effectiveness and remarkable in the life of those who consume them. Much of its ingredients are of organic origin, free of toxic chemicals that alter them, thus preserving the health of those who harvest it and that of the consumer. These are produced with the highest quality standards, in first-level facilities, and also all of them are approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and are already available for purchase through the www.ustelemedicine.store. They were called in honor of their sister company “Telemedicina Latina”

In it you can find different products for different conditions among which stand out: weak immune system, common colds, vision problems, anemia, high blood pressure, heart problems, to name a few. They will even be able to find products for those who like to take care of their image, or those who perform physical activities regularly, thus helping them to have a better performance.

US Telemedicine is committed to bringing only the highest quality products and thus contribute to obtaining a better quality of life and health for people.

If you want to know more detailed information and purchase our products, go to www.ustelemedicine.store, where you can find the complete catalog of the 26 products, and if you wish, obtain a medical appointment with one of our health professionals.

