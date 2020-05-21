Power Distribution Unit Market: Set To Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2026

The global power distribution unit market was valued at US$ 1,970.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Power Distribution Unit Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 5%. The global power distribution unit market is mainly driven by rising number of data centers globally.

Rise in data volume leading to increasing demand for data centers and government support to drive the electric products market is driving the market

A power distribution unit is an essential part of data center operations globally. This device is used for handling electric power in the data center. It is used to provide standard electric outlets for data center equipment and is designed to supply electric power to computers and other networking equipment in data centers. PDUs have multiple outputs and are capable of measuring and controlling the amount of power being distributed. Power distribution unit models with high amperage plugs offer multiple low amperage outlets from high amperage outlets. They are installed primarily to ensure reliable distribution of power to multiple devices from a UPS (uninterruptible power source), generator, or utility source. Some of the popular types of PDUs include basic PDU, switched PDU, metered PDU, and intelligent PDU.

Adoption of intelligent power distribution unit playing a crucial role in the expansion of the market

The power distribution unit market has been segmented in terms of type, power phase, application, distribution channel, industry, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into basic PDU, intelligent/ monitored PDU, metered PDU, and switched PDU. The market for intelligent/ monitored PDU is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. However the basic power distribution unit segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on power phase, the power distribution unit market is segmented into single phase and triple phase.

The power distribution unit market has been further segmented on the basis of application into data centers, commercial building (networking), and laboratories (IT/Computer Labs). The power distribution unit market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online channel. The market is segmented by industry into data center, telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, education, retail, utilities, military & defense, and others. The growth in the PDU market is due to the increasing need for power saving and efficient power consumption in data centers.