Logistic Software Market COVID – Impact Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Logistic Software Market Synopsis:

Logistic software is used for the scheduling and management of shipping, mailing, and tracking. Increasing applications across industry domains is presumed to prompt the generation of demand for the product over the next couple of years.

The Logistic Software Market COVID – Impact Analysis, according to the findings offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), is anticipated to mark 8.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023 to reach a valuation of USD 17.76 Bn by 2023.

The penetration of industries such as defense, healthcare, automotive, etc. is prognosticated to work in favor of the growth curve of the global market in the near future. Also, rising demand for advanced supply chain management solutions in end-user industries is anticipated to lead the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Logistic Software Market Competitive Dashboard:

Advantech Corporation, UTI Worldwide Inc., Digilogistics, SAP AG, Hexaware Technologies, JDA Software, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co, and Tech Mahindra are some of the major participants of the global logistic software market assessed in this MRFR report.

The competitive landscape is dominated by domestic and international players who are expected to invest in regional expansion in the years to come. This, in turn, is presumed to accelerate robust competition among the market participants over the next couple of years. The market is also presumed to witness technological advancements and product launches. It is supposed to fuel competition in the market and support market growth in the foreseeable future. Inorganic approaches expected to be executed by logistic market shareholders to increase their revenue growth are – mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with end-users, strategic partnerships, agreements, and alliances, among others.

Logistic Software Market Segmentation:

On the basis of software type, the logistic software market has been segmented into warehouse management, transportation management, labor management, and data management.

On the basis of end-users, the logistic software market has been segmented into oil & gas, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, government & defense, industrial, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

Logistic Software Market Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global logistics software market has been included that identifies four main regional segments. These regions are studied on the basis of the country-level markets concentrated there. Quantitative analysis and statistical observations for every regional and country-level segment are offered. The regional segments of the global market are – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, trailed by Europe, has been projected to dictate the growth curve of the global logistic software market. The region is likely to thrive owing to adoption of advancing technologies in the U.S. and Canada. The increasing expansion rate of the export industry in the region has boosted the growth pattern of the market. It is projected to follow a similar trend in the years to come. Also, the need for effective supply chain management is prognosticated to drive the growth of the logistic software market in the coming years.

In Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., and Sweden are projected to drive the proliferation of the regional market. The growth of the transportation industry in the region is supposed to lead the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. Also, the development of trades between European nations among themselves and with the rest of the world is projected to have a positive influence on the growth of the logistic software market. Asia Pacific is prognosticated to thrive due to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. Also, industrialization drive in the region is expected to fuel demand for the software in the region for effective supply chain management.

