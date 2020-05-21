Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Microwavable Foods Market 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Microwavable Foods Market (by product type (shelf-stable microwavable food, and frozen food), packaging technology (new cook bag technique, and new tray-lidding methods)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Microwavable Foods.

Increasing Population Of The Working Women Along With The Growth Of Nuclear Families Drives The Growth

Microwavable food is defined as a prepackaged food product that requires negligible preparation for cooking. Microwaves cause fat, water, and sugar molecules to vibrate 2.5 million times per second, producing heat that cooks the food. It contains frozen, shelf-stable, and chilled meals such as vegetarian meals, beef, poultry, pork, soups, and frozen and chilled pizza.

The benefits offered by the microwavable food are they do a better work of preserving nutrients in fruits and vegetables than cooking on a stovetop. Microwave-safe food containers let one place everything from soups to mac and cheese to popcorn inside and get a snack in only a few minutes. Moreover, Microwave ovens use less energy than all conventional ovens or stoves since they directly heat up the water in the food.

The increasing population of the working women along with the growth of nuclear families drives the growth of the microwavable foods market. Further women are turning to microwavable foods to save time and prepare quick, simple, and healthy family meals.

In addition, the increase in the standard of living of the people is fueling the demand for microwavable foods. The popularity of microwavable packaged snacks, desserts, and meals; an increase in the number of single-person households in several countries is strengthening the growth of the microwavable foods market.

A growing number of children accumulating their own meals and the ensuing demand for do-it-yourself microwaveable meal kits are spurring the market demand. However, undesirable perception related to nutritional content in the microwaveable foods is likely to curtail the growth of the microwavable foods market.

Furthermore, an increasing number of retail chains and improvements in freezing technologies is further anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the microwavable foods market.

North America Dominated the Microwavable Foods Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the microwavable foods market. The growth in the North American region is due to the established culture of snacking, easy meal preparation, and processed food consumption in the United States. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest-growing market due to the Westernization of food and dietary patterns and the availability of microwavable pre-cooked and ready meals/entrees foods. Moreover, bulky expenditure proficiencies of consumers and an increase in the number of women working outside the home have enhanced the consumption of microwavable foods in the European region.

Report on Global Microwavable Foods Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type and Packaging Technology

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include shelf-stable microwavable food and frozen food. On the basis of packaging technology, the sub-markets include a new cook bag technique and new tray-lidding methods.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Beech-Nut Nutrition Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé S.A., McCain Foods Limited, Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Bellisio Foods, Inc., CSC Brands LP, and AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

