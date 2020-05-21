India Wet Wipes Market to Witness Robust Growth until 2025

Rising awareness towards health & hygiene and increasing availability of convenient products to drive India wet wipes market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Wet Wipes Market By Application (Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, Commercial, Others), By Technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Pharmacy, Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025 ”, the India wet wipes market is expected to witness robust growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing need for sanitization with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The global pandemic has created the need for disinfectant products which eliminate the risk of transfer of the virus. Further the government’s support and strategy to contain the virus is also supporting the growth of wet wipes market. The demand for wet wipes is also high among consumers for personal care use like removing makeup and dust from face. Moreover, manufacturers are also coming up with innovative products like multifunctional wet wipes which eliminates the hassle of carrying different wet wipes for different applications. Additionally, the absence of any vaccine to treat coronavirus has left sanitization and disinfection only way of staying away from this communicable disease. Convenience factors such as ease-of-use, etc., is making wet wipes a popular choice among disinfectants for consumers in the country. With more manufacturers coming up with different types of wet wipes, the market is poised to undergo significant growth in the coming years.

However, India wet wipes market might also face some challenges. Wet wipes are not easily available in rural and tier III cities which is limiting the growth of the market. Also, the presence of counterfeit products might hamper the revenue share of original manufacturers.

India wet wipes market is segmented based on application, technology, distribution channel and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal care, household, healthcare, commercial and others. Growing concerns regarding spread of COVID-19 is making consumers use wet wipes at an increasing rate, owing to which, the demand for wet wipes from healthcare and other commercial segments is expected to increase significantly in the country. However, the healthcare segment is anticipated to undergo high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from hospitals, clinics and other diagnostic centers. Based on distribution channel, India wet wipes market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline segment is further categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, pharmacy and others. The offline segment dominated the market in 2019 with increased sale of wet wipes from pharmacy and specialty stores. However, as most of the markets have been closed down in the wake of COVID-19, the online sale of wet wipes has increased tremendously, and the segment is expected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the India wet wipes market include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kimberly Clark Hygiene Products, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. , Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., 3M India ltd, S. C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd., ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD, The Himalaya Drug Company and Unicharm India Private Limited.

“The wet wipes market has presence of both organized and unorganized sector players in India. Additionally, increasing cases of coronavirus in India has led to increase in demand for disinfectants and wet wipes in the country. However, manufacturers need to work on strong distribution network to reach the rural markets, which can add up to more revenue share. With growing awareness towards health & hygiene, the demand for wet wipes is poised to rise significantly,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Wet Wipes Market By Application (Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, Commercial, Others), By Technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Pharmacy, Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of India wet wipes market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India wet wipes market.

