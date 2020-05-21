IGBT And Super Junction MOSFET Market Analysis By Product, Application And Segment

May 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global IGBT And Super Junction MOSFET Market is expected to reach USD 10.74 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Need for high energy efficiency coupled with green initiatives is expected to be the key market driver over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences have led to high demand for electric vehicles, which is also expected to drive power electronics adoption, and thus the IGBT & super junction MOSFET market.

The data center market has witnessed growth, which has spurred data center UPS market growth across organizations. High renewable energy demand has led to increased installation of wind turbines, which is expected to favorably impact the global market. Availability of alternatives to these products may restrain market growth over the next six years. Growing smart grid infrastructure is expected to serve as a considerable growth opportunity for companies operating in the market.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

IGBT accounted for majority of the overall market in 2013; this can be attributed to the significant IGBT module market. These modules are used in inverter applications, and enabling equipment miniaturization is expected to be the key driving factor for this segment. Reduced heat dissipation along with higher efficiency is expected to fuel the super junction MOSFET market over the next six years.

Electric and hybrid electric vehicles are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. IGBT is largely used in these vehicles as compared to its counterpart, which is mainly on account of low cost and considerable number of application areas such as in lighting and infotainment. Proliferation of consumer electronics has positively impacted the converters/chargers segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the next six years; it accounted for over 35% of the market share in 2013. High demand for efficient power semiconductors across end-use industries is expected to fuel the regional market over the forecast period.

Notable industry participants include Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Vishay Intertechnology and Mitsubishi Electric. Establishing strong global presence and a competitive product portfolio are among other key initiatives adopted for sustaining in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IGBT & super junction MOSFET market on the basis of product, application and region:

