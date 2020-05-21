Global String Inverter Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

The latest report on String Inverter Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the String Inverter Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of String Inverter such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

The Main Advantage of Using String Inverters are Available at Lower Cost and There is Ease of Maintenance and Troubleshooting

A string inverter is a device for converting DC to AC power and which is designed mainly for high voltage DC inputs. A string inverter is connected with the string of the solar panel, which is called solar array. The inverter combines all the direct current received from each individual solar panel and, at once, converts it into alternating current.

The main advantage of using string inverters are available at lower cost and there is ease of maintenance and troubleshooting. As the module level, power electronics are gaining rapidly string inverters are more commonly used, as they are suitable for installations where the individual string off panels can be installed perfectly on a single plane without shading during any part of the day.

String inverters can be easier to install because they accept DC input from multiple panels and do not need to be installed directly adjacent to individual panels. This also makes string inverter easier to maintain, yet possibly more difficult to troubleshoot if something goes wrong. This, in turn, is the major driving factor for the growth of the string inverter market.

Several Doors of Opportunity for the Key Players in the String Inverter Market Over the Years to Come

However, higher heat loss due to the large size of the inverters is likely to hamper the growth of the string inverter market during the forecast period. Moreover, steps taken by governments to promote the use of alternative energy supplemented by attractive intensives and subsidies are expected to increase the number of installations of solar panels, which in turn will generate demand for string inverters. This, in turn, has opened several doors of opportunity for the key players in the string inverter market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the string inverter market owing to the government policies such as feed on tariffs and tenders. The developing countries such as India and China are estimated to be the major contributors to the growth of the string inverter market in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, North America and Europe are projected to be the next big markets for string inverter markets. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa are expected to hold negligible share in the global string inverter market over the forecast period.

