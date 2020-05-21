Covid-19 Impact on Resilient Flooring Market Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2024

Market Research Future published a research report on “Resilient Flooring Market Research Report – Global Industry Forecast till 2024” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Market Highlights:

The growth of the resilient flooring market 2020 is attributed to the need for material that can last for a longer duration without compromising on functionality. The insights into the construction industry are advanced by Market Research Future, which concentrates on reports on industry verticals that review the market options for growth. The market is expected to acquire a marvelous CAGR in the duration of the forecast period ending in 2024.

The resilient flooring industry is expected to grow at an accelerated rate in the coming years as construction requirements vary in line with consumer preferences. Resilient flooring is also made from materials such as recycled raw materials, which is expected to gain more demand in the coming years as end-users prefer to opt for eco-friendlier options.

Competitive Analysis

The diversification in inclinations of the consumers in the Covid-19 Impact on Resilient Flooring Market is expected to boost the progress of the market in the forecast period. The innovation levels in the market are likely to rise in the coming years due to increased investment and availability of talent in the market. The regulations being put into operation by the government and trade specialists on the global level are indicative of the favorable they have on the international market development. The market is projected to acquire an increased momentum owing to the demand levels that are prevalent in the market. The stakeholders in the market are undertaking strategies that will accelerate and revitalize the growth of the market on a global scale. The revamping of the product range in the market is expected to open up new opportunities for advancement in the coming period. The development of assets of the supply chain is expected to set a favorable tone for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The distinguished contenders in the resilient flooring market are Mannington Mills, Inc. (US), Milliken & Company (US), IVC Group (Belgium), Mohawk Industries (US), Nora (Germany), Novalis (US), Unilin (Belgium), NOX Corporation, Shaw Floors (US), and Amtico International Limited (UK).

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the Covid-19 Impact on Resilient Flooring Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provides a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global resilient flooring market by product, application, and region.

By Product:

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT

Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT)

Vinyl sheets

Linoleum

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the resilient flooring market includes regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and other regions around the world. In 2018, the Asia Pacific region was responsible for the major market segment of approximately 34%, shadowed by the European and North American regions. It has been noted that the APAC region may preserve its position in the market till 2024. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is also projected to observe a top growth degree of growth in the resilient flooring market, due to the healthy development of the construction industry in emerging economies, such as South Korea, China and India which is additionally projected to surge the necessity for resilient flooring in the coming years.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Resilient Flooring Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Resilient Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Resilient Flooring Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast

