Covid-19 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis – Overview, Trends, Revenue, Forecast, Scope, Share, Growth, Outlook to 2025

Market Analysis:

Covid-19 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis is predicted to touch USD 5.49 billion at a 22.1% CAGR between 2019-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. 3D printing is the right solution for printing products having detailed definitions as it possesses the ability to print fine details accurately. Besides, it allows the user to get the exact designs as per the requirement.

Numerous factors are adding to the 3D Printing Material Market Demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing demand for 3D printing, increasing adoption in the medical & education sector, burgeoning demand from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries, and advancements in 3D printing. Additional factors adding to the 3D Printing Material Market Growth include favorable government funding, low wastage of cartridges, and multiple benefits that it offers, such as the burgeoning need for high-performance materials, cost-effectiveness, superior quality products, faster production process, excellent for mass production, and minimal risk of errors.

On the contrary, lack of skilled labor, high material cost, and less durability of products are the key factors that may limit the 3D Printing Material Market Growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading Players Profiled in the Global 3D Printing Material Market Report include Stratasys, Ltd (Israel), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Hoganas AB (Sweden), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Materialise NV (Belgium), General Electric (US), The Exone Company (US), Royal Dsm N.V. (The Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), and 3D Systems Corporation (US). Industry players have incorporated different business strategies like partnership, expansion, collaboration, acquisition, agreement, product launch, and research & development to sustain market competition.

Industry News:

February 2020: Formlabs has launched its latest 3D printing material, Tough 1500 resin, a pliable and stiff material which can be bent as well as returned to the original shape to allow manufacturers, product designers, and engineers to make parts that need increased pliability, thus advancing the company’s mission to enable people to make anything.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive Segmental Analysis of the 3D Printing Material Market based on Material Type and End Use Industry.

By Material Type, the 3D Printing Material Market is segmented into ceramic, plastic, and metal. Of these, the metal segment will lead the market over the forecast period, followed by the plastic segment that is predicted to grow at the fastest pace.

By End Use Industry, the 3D Printing Material Market is segmented into construction, consumer goods, medical, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others. Of these, the aerospace and defense segment will dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by the medical segment that is predicted to grow at the fastest pace.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, Global 3D Printing Material Market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing application of 3D printing materials in aerospace. The US is the key contributor in the region for being the largest market for aerospace that boosts the demand for complex aerospace parts. Besides, the growing healthcare industry is propelling the demand for such materials for medical devices that is adding market growth.

Global 3D Printing Material Market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a remarkable pace over the forecast period for the rapid innovation and development of such materials in India, Japan, China, and South Korea. South Korea is a key contributor in the region for having the maximum sales. Besides, growing demand for higher customization in manufacturing, medical, consumer, aerospace, and automotive is also boosting the market growth.

Global 3D Printing Material Market in Europe is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period for the presence of several top automotive manufacturers and demand for better passenger car designs having advanced infotainment systems.

Global 3D Printing Material Market in Latin America is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period for being the largest exporter and producer of aerospace components, consumer goods, automotive parts, and electronics. Moreover, the high production of end use industries, especially in Brazil and Mexico, has boosted the 3D printing material consumption.

Global 3D Printing Material Market in the MEA is predicted to have a stable growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

