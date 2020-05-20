Virtual Reality in Retail Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Virtual Reality in Retail Market Overview:

The technology in virtual reality has reached to a level that user can virtually feel the artificial environment with the help of components like head mounted displays, haptic gloves and many more. Although, the virtual reality has gained prominence in gaming and entertainment but also in marketing and retail it is finding its roots to enrich business opportunities. Virtual Reality is used to facilitate collaborative fixture design; and develop an entire store floor plan using bird’s eye perspective. The key players in the market of virtual reality are developing Solutions and working with big-name retailers like Walmart, to increase sales.

Since the customer engagement levels are high in the case of VR, many retailers started adopting this technology to Virtual Reality in Retail Market COVID – 19 Outbreak their products. The companies using these technologies can utterly immense their customer by showing the product and make them feel their products or services.

Virtual reality is expected to show steep rise up in the coming years. Since it eliminates the physical boundaries between the consumer and retailer in experiencing the product. Volvo Cars is using Google card to let the customer feel the interiors of the car shaping the new marketing strategies. The rising technology advancements in virtual reality and high adoption rate are driving the market.

Major Key Players:

Oculus VR (U.S.), Google (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), WorldViz (U.S.), Unity Technologies (U.S.), Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.), Wevr (U.S.), Firsthand Technology Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Magic Leap (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Virtual Reality in Retail Market.

Virtual Reality in Retail Market Competitive Analysis:

The Market of virtual reality in retail appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape.

Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of virtual reality in retail are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Virtual Reality in Retail Market Segmentation:

The Global Virtual Reality in Retail Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by hardware : Comprises Headsets, glasses, gloves and others.

Segmentation by software compatibility: Comprises smartphones, consoles, tablets and others

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Non-Immersive, semi immersive system, and Fully Immersive

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Virtual Reality in Retail Market Regional Analysis:

The global virtual reality in retail market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. North America is estimated to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period for global virtual reality in retail market.

The high presence of virtual reality developers, rising awareness and availability of head mounted displays in retail are driving the market in this region. Asia pacific is expected to show high growth rate through the forecast period. Rising investments in virtual reality technology, government initiatives in VR are supporting the market growth.

