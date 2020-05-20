PCB Inspection Equipment Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size 2019–2026

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is an Integrated Circuit (IC) that is used in electronics manufacturing production process for detecting faults. It senses the faults immediately so that they can be corrected on time. PCB inspection equipment make use of ultrasonic, X rays, UV radiation and cameras to detect defects in PCBs. There are numerous equipment that ensure the quality and efficiency of PCBs such as Automatic X- ray inspection (AXI), SAM Modules, automatic optical inspection (AOI) and thermography modules.

Key players profiled in the PCB inspection equipment industry includes Vision Engineering, Manncorp, HB Technology, Glenbrook Technologies, KohYoung Technology, OMRON, Nordson, Gardien, Bruker, and Mirtec. These players adopted collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the PCB inspection equipment market and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The PCB inspection equipment market is expected to witness during the forecast period due to increasing demand for automated inspection system in the manufacturing process. With the rapid advancements in technology, electrical and mechanical faults can automatically be identified during the manufacturing of electronics components. For instances, in cars PCBs are highly responsible for LED lights, engines, mirror controls, displays, and entertainment systems. Such accessories demanded by customers further propels the demand for PCB inspection equipment.

Factors such as increase in usage of automated PCB inspection in automotive & consumer electronics and rise in use of X–ray systems for inspections are the major key drivers for the market. High installation and maintenance cost hamper the PCB inspection equipment market growth globally. Emergence of Industry 4.0 and advances in the manufacturing process of PCBs creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The PCB inspection equipment market is segmented into three categories by product type, end use, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into automatic X-ray inspection, automatic optical inspection, and others. Based on end use, the market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, commercial, industrial, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

