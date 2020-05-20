Local Online Marketing Initiatives Rescue Endometriosis Trial

Patient recruitment experts, Map & Story, Inc successfully completed a local digital ad campaign for an Endometriosis Research Study in the Dallas Texas area.

The 2 week ad campaign targeted females between the ages of 18-49 in the Dallas area, with a confirmed interest in endometriosis. Once prescreen questions were answered in a manner consistent with the study guidelines, the referral was forwarded to the study website for further consideration.

Map & Story provided 112 targeted referrals in the 2 week period, resulting in a manageable 11 patient leads a day. Patients were contacted by the study and randomized at an above average rate.

Map & Story supplied the trial site with content for IRB approval consistent with various social platform and search engine guidelines. Once IRB approval was confirmed, ads delivered to potential patients within 24 hours.

Additional services provided to Dallas investigator included; condition/study and market specific landing page, email notifications, referral tracking, adverse reaction/comment monitoring, and ROI reporting.

Read the Map & Story Project Summary here, http://www.mapandstory.com/endometriosis-research-case-study-texas/

Map & Story CEO David Jackson said this about the campaign: “Map & Story focuses our lead generation efforts on an audience that is most likely to reach randomization, making sure your recruitment budget is spent in the most efficient manner. When other online agencies simply accrue clicks, we want to be sure our leads are as valuable to the study center as possible. We were grateful for the opportunity to help this center fill their study. We invite any site to contact us with their most difficult-to-fill studies, and together we will get it fully enrolled.”

Patient recruitment remains one of the worst bottlenecks in clinical research, as more than half of studies fail to fully enroll and a large percentage of trials fail to enroll even a single patient. This slows down the development of new treatments hurting healthcare worldwide. Similarly, inefficient recruiting puts development timeline and study data at risk, causing an average delay of nearly a year on late-stage trials, increasing costs and delaying time to market.

Our social data identifies suitable patients, meets them where they are online and optimizes the conversion of targeted demographic to lead, starting them smoothly on the path to randomization.