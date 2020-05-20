Increasing Demand Endovascular Dissection Device Market to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase and Forecast 2018-2028

p>Endovascular dissection refers to the aortic tear, which causes the flow of blood between the layers of aortic walls, separating the inner aortic layer and middle aortic layer. There are two types of endovascular dissection – Type-A endovascular dissection and Type-B endovascular dissection. In type-A endovascular dissection, the tear occurs in the aorta, where it exits the heart. Type-B endovascular dissection refers to lower aorta only where the endovascular tear originates and may extend to the lower abdomen.

The increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis, is the main factor, increasing the demand for endovascular dissection devices. Atherosclerosis is narrowing and hardening of the arteries. The fat and cholesterol are accumulated in the arteries, leading to the creation of plaque inside the arteries. The plague can lead to serious heart problems such as heart attacks, stroke or even death, which can increase the usage of endovascular dissection devices.

The endovascular dissection can be treated by using endovascular dissection devices such as stents and catheters. Endovascular dissection stents are used in the minimally invasive treatment of endovascular dissection. These stents are used to cover the aortic tear in an appropriate manner. Catheters act as a delivery system, which is used in the delivery of stents and other material for the fixation of endovascular dissection.

There are few new product launches in the endovascular dissection device market, which can increase the growth of endovascular dissection device market. For example- In February 2019, Cook Medical received FDA approval for its Zenith endovascular dissection system.

Several other factors such as increased alcohol consumption, increased smoking, genetic diseases, high blood pressure etc. can increase the risk of endovascular dissection.

An increasing prevalence of cardiovascular heart disease such as atherosclerosis, rheumatoid heart disorders etc. is the major factor driving the growth of Endovascular Dissection Device market over the forecast period. The technological advancement is an important factor which is expected to drive the Endovascular Dissection Device market. Increase in the population can increase the number of cases associated with the heart diseases which can also be a driver of Endovascular Dissection Device. Increasing healthcare awareness can also contribute towards the growth of endovascular dissection device market. High adoption of poor lifestyle habits, such as increased alcohol consumption, increased smoking, can increase the chances of endovascular dissection, increasing the growth of endovascular dissection device market. Other several factors such as high blood pressure due to hectic routine, genetic disorders, aging, can increase the growth of endovascular dissection device market.

Issues associated with the life span of some endovascular stents can retrain the growth of Endovascular Dissection Device market. The high cost of endovascular dissection can also hinder the growth of endovascular dissection device market.

The global Endovascular Dissection Device market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Endovascular Dissection Stents Metals Stainless Steel Nitinol Cobalt Chromium Polymers Polyester Polypropylene Catheters



Based on the product type, Endovascular Dissection Device market is segmented into endovascular dissection stents and endovascular dissection catheters. The endovascular stents can be of two types – Self-expanding endovascular dissection stents & Bioresorbable endovascular dissection stents. Self-expanding endovascular dissection stents are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the endovascular dissection market. Endovascular dissection device such as stents can be made up of metals such as nitinol, stainless steel, cobalt etc. They can also be made up of polymers, such as polypropylene, polyester. Metallic endovascular dissection devices, hold the maximum revenue share in the endovascular dissection device market.

Geographically, the global Endovascular Dissection Device market has been divided into five key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. North America is expected to hold a large share in the global Endovascular Dissection Device market due to technological advancement and superior healthcare infrastructure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Endovascular Dissection Device market. Asia- Pacific is expected to hold a large revenue share in the endovascular dissection device market, because of the increasing healthcare awareness.

Some of the players identified in the global Endovascular Dissection Device market are,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Balton Sp. z o. o.

Abbott, Cook Medical

RONTIS, iVascular SLU.

Infraredx™, Inc.

Comed BV, Penumbra, Inc.

Acclarent, Inc.

