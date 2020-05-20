Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market by voltage (132 kV to 220 kV, 221 kV to 660 kV), current (HVAC, HVDC), type (power transmission cables) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Power Transmission Towers and Cables such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Power Transmission Towers and Cables are a Pivotal Part of the Power Transmission Infrastructure

Power transmission towers and cables are a pivotal part of the power transmission infrastructure. These components are used for transmission and distribution of electricity from power generation facilities to the end users. Electricity can be transported over a long distance through cables that serve as a medium for transporting electricity. When transmitting power, high-voltage transmission is preferred to save energy. Air cannot conduct the heat dissipated by the electric cables that are why cables are engineered in such a way that it offers no resistance to the flow of electric current by increasing the diameter of the conductor. When the weather is hot, the cables tend to be looser as the conductor will expand but when it is cold, the cable will contract.

Need for a sustainable supply of electricity in a number of industrialized nations is driving the growth of the power transmission towers and cables market. In addition, rising investments to establish a sustainable network along with satisfactory improvements pertaining to the integration of grid integration of renewable systems and vast presence of distributed power systems is boosting the growth of the power transmission towers and cables market.

The Economic Growth is Anticipated to Gain a Positive Outlook for the Power Transmission Towers and Cables Industry

The market for power transmission cables will also benefit the rising integration of renewable energy resources and rising demand from the sectors of underground and submarine power transmission. However, wireless transmission technologies can overcome the constraints of wired transmission which in turn is likely to hamper the growth of the power transmission towers and cables market. Furthermore, newer technologies and advanced innovations have been adopted to ensure sustainable power supply to demand centers and effective operation of power transmission lines. This, in turn, has provided several growth opportunities for the key players in the power transmission towers and cables market over the years to come

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific held the major share in the power transmission towers and cables market followed by North America. China and India are the key countries driving the growth in the Asia-Pacific regions due to the rapid expansion of ultra-high-tension (UHT) networks to sustain the losses accrued from the long-course electrical supply. Re-establishment of electric grid infrastructure across war affected GCC nations to sustain the economic growth is anticipated to gain a positive outlook for the power transmission towers and cables market.

In addition, rising infrastructural investments along with rising energy consumption are anticipated to drive the North American regions. On the other hand, Huge investments in power transmission infrastructure by countries such as Saudi Arabia and others are expected to drive the demand for power transmission towers and cables market.

