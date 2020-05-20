Get Success in NEET with the various medical preparation courses of Vidyamandir Classes, oneof the leading test preparation institutes in India

Vidyamandir Classes, one of the leading National institutes in the test preparation industry has a proven track record of success since more than three decades of getting the highest selection rate in JEE nationwide. With an aim to introduce the same philosophy and provide quality education to the country’s NEET aspirants, VMC launched the NEET preparatory courses in 2017 with a total number of 328 students. It witnessed 87.5% success rate in it’s very first batch which was believed to be an exemplary selection rate for the first batch.

During the entire period of the medical course, it provides students with comprehensive and unique study material and facilitates classes through top faculties in country. After thorough introspection and research, VMC has designed the unique curriculum for NEET preparatory programs. Intending to provide the best preparation classes to students, VMC has introduced an exceptional pedagogy system which emphasizes in building and reinforcing basic fundamentals and concepts of students which offers an extra edge for securing a top rank in NEET. VMC is so confident of the effectiveness of the program and success for students that it has also introduced ‘Crack NEET or GET FEE refund’ program through which it promises a refund on tuition fee if the student doesn’t crack NEET.

VMC is also offering 35% Anti-COVID scholarships on all NEET preparatory courses to provide quality education to the students at a minimum cost amidst the COVID – 19 pandemic situations. Students shall also be eligible up to 100% merit based scholarship depending on the aptitude of the individual and the marks obtained in the National Admission Test conducted by the institute.

The Classes have already started through Online Medium and as the lockdown gets over it would return to physical classes. VMC continues to bring quality learning at the doorstep of NEET aspirants through its online classroom program – VMC GURU during this COVID -19 crises. VMC has strived to go an extra mile and designed a unique pedagogy system for delivering online classes successfully.

Speaking on this occasion, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO Vidyamandir Classes mentioned “We understand what it takes to crack Competitive exams like NEET. We have carried forward the unique VMC pedagogy, combined with scientifically designed study material & test series as per latest exam patterns. We ensure that the students get personalized attention and study from best faculties with established track record, to ensure their success in NEET. Our results speak for the quality of our programs”