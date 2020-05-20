FMI Updates Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

The latest report on Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps is projected with a CAGR of 11.3% over the stipulated timeframe 2015-2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing a measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in the respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Product Type

UV Mercury Lamp

Low-pressure Mercury Lamp



Medium-pressure Mercury Lamp



Amalgam Mercury Lamp

UV LED

End-use Application

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment



Residential Water Treatment



Industrial Process Water Treatment



Commercial Water Treatment



Pool and spa



Others

Air treatment

Healthcare Facilities



Residential and Commercial



Others

Surface Treatment

Food and Beverages

Bottled Water and Other Beverages



Marinades and Brines



Surface Disinfection of Food

Market Players

Xylem Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Trojan Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Halma PLC

Heraeus Holding Gmbh

Severn Trent PLC

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

OSRAM GmbH

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

What does the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end-use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps.

The Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market research clears away the following queries:

What are the present and future outlook of the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market on the basis of the region? What tactics are the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market? Which end-user segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2025? Why Region has the highest consumption of Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps?

