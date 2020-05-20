Covid-19 impact: Adhesion Barrier Market

May 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global adhesion barrier market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The key drivers of the market include increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising cases of post-surgical adhesions. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about post-surgical complications among patients are adding growth to the market. Moreover, increasing number of cancer cases are also adding demand for surgical interventions. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, there were approximately 1.7 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in U.S.

Furthermore, increasing geriatric population is also substantially increasing the usage of adhesion barriers as they suffer from various chronic diseases, which require surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in four persons living in North America and Europe could be aged 65 or more by 2050. The number of people aged more than 80 years is anticipated to reach 426 million in 2050. Additionally, with rising urbanization and increasing inclination towards healthy lifestyle, more people are expected get involve in various sports activities. Therefore, resulting in increasing sports related injuries, causing rising usage of adhesion barriers.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and government initiatives

By product, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its high usage in various surgical interventions

Based on synthetic adhesion barriers products, the hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the largest market size in 2019 owing to its capacity to attract and hold a vast amount of moisture

Based on natural adhesion barriers products, the collagen and protein segment held the largest share in 2019 as it is easy to apply and is resorbable after repair

By formulation, the film/mesh segment accounted for the largest size in 2019 owing to its low cost and high usage in various form of surgeries

By application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rising incidence of heart diseases

The leading players present in the market are Sanofi S.A.; Becton Dickinson and Company; Baxter International, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Anika Therapeutic, Inc.; FzioMed, Inc.; Mast Biosurgery, Inc.; Innocoll Holdings PLC; and Atrium Medical Corporation (Getinge Group).