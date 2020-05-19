UK HVAC Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025

As on date of publishing, this report will capture the impact assessment of COVID-19 on this market and the same will be considered in our market forecast model. Clients purchasing this report between April and June 2020 will be getting a ‘free’ updated market data excel sheet between July and September 2020 accounting for the impact of COVID-19 on the market in the current year 2020 and forecast.

UK HVAC Market is expected to grow at high rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for the improved HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption. Moreover, increasing construction and infrastructure activities is further propelling the need for the HVAC market in UK.

UK HVAC market is segmented into by product type, by end use and by region. Based on the product type, the market has been bifurcated into Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems. The direct expansion system is further segmented into split, window, ductable split, VRF, cassette and others. while central air conditioning systems segment is split into chillers, boilers, cooling towers, air handling units, fan coil units, HVAC control system and others. Demand for the split HVAC system is expected to increase in the future due to the great flexibility, easy installation and low energy consumption.

Some of the leading players in the UK HVAC market are Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Vaillant GmbH, Daikin Europe N.V, Danfoss A/S, Ingersoll-Rand European Holding Company B.V, Carrier Corporation, CIAT Air Conditioners, Ferroli Limited, Midea Europe GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. etc.

Browse Full Report : https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/uk-hvac-market/4775.html

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of UK HVAC market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast UK HVAC market based on product type, end user sector and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UK HVAC market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UK HVAC market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for UK HVAC market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UK HVAC market.

Click here to download the sample

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of UK HVAC market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

HVAC manufacturers and Suppliers

Government and other regulatory bodies

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, UK HVAC market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

UK HVAC Market, By Product Type: Direct Expansion Systems Split Window Ductable Split VRF Cassette Others Central Air Conditioning Systems Chillers Boilers Cooling Towers Air Handling Units Fan Coil Units HVAC Control System Others

UK HVAC Market, By End Use Sector: Residential Commercial Real Estate Institutional Marine & Offshore Oil & Gas Power Others

UK HVAC Market, By Region: England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland



About Us :

TechSci Research is a research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to its customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries.

TechSci Research’s core values are value, integrity and insight. Led by a team of dynamic industry experts, TechSci Research provides its customers with high value market research and advisory services that helps them identify new market opportunities, growth engines and innovative ways to capture the market share. As a result, TechSci’s client leads rather than follow market trends. Not bound by legacy, TechSci’s cutting-edge research model leverages its decades of research knowledge and an increased use of technology as engines of innovation to deliver unique research value. Provided as an alternative to traditional market research, TechSci Research reports do not just deliver data and knowledge rather highlights the insights in a more usable and interactive format for its clients.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Web : https://www.techsciresearch.com/