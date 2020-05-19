Sterility Testing Market Share, Business Overview and Forecast to 2023

Sterility Testing Market – Overview:

The market is growing with incremental growth during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, medical devices companies, life science research institutes and other companies producing materials that claim to be free from viable microorganisms. Also, increasing expenditure on life science research, broadening of biotechnology sector, introduction of innovative entities or molecules, technological advancements in sterility test, increasing demand for diagnostics, and various others factors attribute to increase in global sterility testing market.

Sterility testing is done by two methods: membrane filtration for aqueous, oily, alcoholic and other miscible solutions and direct inoculation for concentrated product. Pharmaceutical companies have to follow sterility testing that is compliant with both U.S. Pharmacopeia and European Pharmacopoeia regulations.

The market is forecasted to demonstrate a gradual growth by 2023, Rapid Sterility Testing Market Share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 % during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Saturation and the high cost is the major factor restraining the growth of the market. Various methods of sterility testing to reduce the failure and contamination of the test are ben introduced. It is expected that in future there will be major growth in the sterility testing market.

Major Players:

Avance Biosciences

Boston Scientific Corporation

Paragon Bioservices, Inc

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientifi

Charles River Laboratories International

Avista Pharma Solutions

Dynalabs LLC

WuXi AppTec Group

bioMérieux SA

SGS S.A

Eurofins

Global Sterility Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market of sterility testing is very vast and the market can be divided depending on product type, types of test, application, and end users. Due to advancement in technology and high healthcare expenditures, America accounts for the largest share of sterility testing market. Some of the major players in sterility testing market responsible for growth are: Merck Group, Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, WuXi AppTec Group and others.

Eurofins an international group of laboratories in Brussels, provides GMP testing tothe pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries and to governments. On 1st January 2018, Eurofin’s pharmaceutical testing department was transferred to a separate legal unit and was named Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing NZ Limited (Eurofins BPT NZ). It provides several GMP testing for the pharmaceutical industry including full microbiological testing, raw materials analysis, and others. This change will allow Eurofins to provide a dedicated GMP Testing unit in New Zealand and enable customers to access the full support of Eurofins Global BioPharma Product Testing group.

Founded in 1668, Merck Group a multinational German pharmaceutical, chemical and Life Science Company headquartered in Darmstadt, and is one of the largest and oldest pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Sterility Testing – Segmental Analysis