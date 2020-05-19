Germany HVAC Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025

As on date of publishing, this report will capture the impact assessment of COVID-19 on this market and the same will be considered in our market forecast model. Clients purchasing this report between April and June 2020 will be getting a ‘free’ updated market data excel sheet between July and September 2020 accounting for the impact of COVID-19 on the market in the current year 2020 and forecast.

Germany HVAC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%, in value terms, during 2020-2025. The trends which are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period will be advanced monitoring systems, building automation systems, intelligent technologies, increased focus on maintenance and energy savings, efficient maintenance and personal services for HVAC systems, implementation of zero-energy systems, rise in the adoption of smartphones for controlling the HVAC devices, growth of smart cities, are some factors which are expected to propel the demand for HVAC in the country.

Germany HVAC market is segmented into by type, by end user and by region. By end user it is divided into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Due to rising trend of smart homes in Germany market share of residential segment will show a sudden increase in the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Germany HVAC market are Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Vaillant GmbH, Daikin Europe N.V, Danfoss A/S, Ingersoll-Rand European Holding Company B.V, Carrier Corporation, CIAT Air Conditioners, Ferroli Limited, Midea Europe GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. etc

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Germany HVAC market, in terms of value as well as volume.

To define, classify and forecast the Germany HVAC market on the basis of product type, by end use sector, by companies.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of end use sector segmenting Germany HVAC market into 4 end use sectors, namely, Residential; Commercial; Institutional; Industrial.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Germany HVAC market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Germany HVAC market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Germany HVAC market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of HVAC in market.

TechSci Research performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of HVAC manufacturers and suppliers in Germany. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed product offerings, end use sector, all major HVAC suppliers across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for the HVAC market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value & volume sales data for different types of (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems) HVAC was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

Germany HVAC Manufacturers

Germany HVAC suppliers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to HVAC

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as HVAC manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Germany HVAC market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Germany HVAC Market, by Product Type: Germany HVAC Market Direct Expansion Systems Central Air Conditioning Systems

Germany HVAC Market, by End Use Sector: Residential Commercial Institutional Industrial

Germany HVAC Market, by Region: North Rhine-Westphalia Bavaria Baden-Wurttemberg Saxony Others



