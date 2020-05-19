Cervical Cancer Treatment Market: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors 2023

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Information: By Type (Squamous Cell Carcinomas, Adenocarcinomas, Adenosquamous Carcinomas), Treatment (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End-User (Cancer Care Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Cervical Cancer is a deadly disease which affects the cervix and can be prevented by regular screening tests to catch them at a preventive stage. Discernment of the presence of human papillomavirus (HPV) is the first indicator of the disease. The global cervical cancer treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains factors and impediments which can enlighten potential investors.

Market Outlook

The global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market is predicted to exhibit 6.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). This can be attributed to increasing cases of cervical cancer. Screening programs for women health and developments of advanced imaging techniques are drivers of the market. Targeted therapies and government initiatives for creating awareness among women can drive the market growth. Sexually transmitted diseases, multiple sexual partners, HIV infection, and smoking are other factors expected to drive the market.

But high treatment costs can impede the cervical cancer treatment market.

Segmentation Analysis

The cervical cancer treatment market is segmented by type, treatment, and end-user.

By type, it is segmented into adenocarcinomas, adenosquamous carcinomas, and squamous cell carcinomas. Squamous cell carcinomas is expected to be the largest segment with more than 85% of cases caused by this strain of cancerous cells. Regular screening tests and Pap tests can drive the segment growth. On the other hand, adenocarcinomas can be accountable for a sizeable market share due to being prevalent among Hispanic and African-American races..

By treatment, it is segmented into targeted therapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, surgery, and others.

By end-user, it is segmented into pharmacies, cancer care centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe are regions covered in the global cervical cancer treatment market report.

The Americas is expected to reign supreme till the end of the forecast period due to increased prevalence of cervical cancer and launch of effective drugs during chemotherapy. Targeted therapies and development of new imaging devices are other drivers of the regional market. North America can contribute to overall market revenue by rapid approval of new drugs, while South America can exhibit a decent growth rate during the forecast timespan by launching awareness programs for women. Experimental therapy by researchers of the University of Michigan which eliminated all lesions in the cervix can bound to be fruitful for the global cervical cancer treatment market.

The Europe region is expected to be lucrative due to various hospitals and medical institutes offering affordable treatment options for cervical cancer. Investment in research and development in the U.K. and Germany and development of technologically advanced devices can augur well for the market.

The APAC cervical cancer treatment market is expected to boom due to rise in medical tourism and options for cost-effective treatment options in Japan, China, and India. Presence of skilled personnel, procurement of new imaging and diagnostic techniques, and high rate of cervical cancer are factors assumed to drive the market growth. Healthcare initiatives and support for oncology research by local governments can bode well for the overall market.

Lastly, the MEA region is driven by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Availability of technologically advanced techniques and development of cancer facilities for patients can augment the regional market size by 2023.

Competitive Outlook

Genentech USA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Actavis Pharma Company, ALLERGAN, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Pfizer Inc., Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, and others are some of the major players in the cervical cancer treatment market. Launch of effective drugs and investments in research and development are prime strategies of these players.