Maqui Berries Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Our latest research report entitled Maqui Berries Market (by source (organic, and inorganic), form (fresh, and processed), end-user (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care, and other end users)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Maqui Berries.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Maqui Berries cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Maqui Berries growth factors.

Growing Health Awareness About the Maqui Berries Among the Healthcare Professionals, Pharmaceuticals, Skin Care Companies Are Helping to Grow

Maqui berries are a type of exotic fruit, generally found in South America’s forest. It is market as superfruit owing to its high antioxidant content. It has several health benefits such as helps to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis. It has three times more antioxidants than blackberry, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

Additionally, it has a high content of anthocyanins, which is beneficial for health. In one clinical experiment, people who were taking regular 162 mg of maqui berry extract three times a day has several health benefits like reduced blood measures of free radical damage, compared to the control group. Further, it helps to combat inflammation, arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and some other lung conditions.

Several clinical experiments have proved that it has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect, hence useful in the pharmaceutical sector. One clinical study shows that the experiment group of smokers who were continuously taking 2 grams of maqui berry extract two times a day, had significantly reduced the measures of lung inflammation.

The growing health awareness about the maqui berries among the healthcare professionals, pharmaceuticals, skincare companies is helping to grow the demand of the maqui berries around the world. The several health benefits of maqui berries as a high antioxidant (approximately three times) content compared to the other fruits are helping to get more place in the pharmaceutical industry and as fruit ingredients.

Nowadays it is used as a major raw ingredient in the skincare industry as an antioxidant to counter the free radicals, which helps to improve the regeneration of new skin cells, retard the growth of wrinkles, dry skin, dark circles under the eye. Further, it helps to stop the development of dull skin and decrease the elasticity and pliability.

North America is the Leading Market

Geographically, the global maqui berries market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading market of the maqui berries market, owing to the presence of several leading pharmaceutical and skincare companies in this area. Additionally, American people are very well informed about the health benefits of this super fruit. Europe is the second-largest market after North America.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand of these super fruits among the youth and middle-aged consumers to maintain their body fit, slim and active.

Report on Global Maqui Berries Market Covers Segments Such As Source, Form, and End User

On the basis of source, the sub-markets include organic and inorganic. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include fresh and processed. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include food & beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care, and other end users.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Neorganika, HP Ingredients Corporation, TERRASOUL SUPERFOODS, Kiva, Mountain Rose Herbs, Navitas Organics, Sevenhills Wholefoods, Herbal Zest Organic, Maqui New Life S.A., and Sunfood.

