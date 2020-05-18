Global Produced Water Treatment Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on Produced Water Treatment Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Produced Water Treatment Market by Baker Hughes Incorporation, Fmc Technologies Inc., Halliburton Company, Ovivo Water Ltd., Siemens Ag, Veolia Environnement, Schlumberger Ltd., Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric, and Halliburton Company. in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Produced Water Treatment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Rapidly Growing Oil and Gas Extraction Activity and Presence of Developed Oil and Gas Field Across the World Drives the Growth of Produced Water Treatment Industry

Produced water treatment is set of processes done on the Produced Water to obtain usable water for the various applications including domestic, livestock watering, industrial, commercial, agriculture irrigation, fisheries, wildlife, and many others. The produced water is the term used for the wastewater that is produced during oil or gas extraction. The Produced water is bought to the surface along with the oil and gas during their extraction. The produced water has a complex composition and contains various organic and inorganic toxic compounds.

The rapidly growing Oil and gas extraction activity and presence of developed oil and gas field across the world drives the growth of produced water treatment market. The produced water is injected back into the reservoir in order to enhance the recovery operation of the well and maintain the right pressure in the well. In addition, strict environmental rules and regulation on the factors associated with the produced water treatment are contributing to the growth of produced water treatment market.

Water Treatment Owing to the Rapidly Growing Oil and Gas Extraction Activities and the Unavailability of Serviceable Water

However, the factors like lack of public acceptance and complexity of treatments are restricting the growth of the produced water treatment market. Furthermore, the reuse of produced water, ongoing advancements in water treatment technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the produced water treatment market. Moreover, the rising Oil & Gas Operations and the use of produced water for the various industrial as well as domestic applications are projected to create several opportunities for the produced water treatment market.

Among the geographies, North America region holds the maximum market share in the produced water treatment market. The ongoing shale gas developments and the growing use of produced water in commercial, industrial and agricultural irrigation applications in the U.S is driving the growth of produced water treatment market in the North America region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the produced water treatment owing to the rapidly growing oil and gas extraction activities and the unavailability of serviceable water.

