Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market size by Industry Insight Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2023

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Research Report: Product (Ultrasound, Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters), Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Gastroenterology), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis:

The increasing prevalence of different diseases and the need for advanced diagnosis is expected to generate demand for medical devices in the years to come. The global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market has been assessed by Market Research Future (MRFR) for the assessment period 2017 to 2023. The report highlights that the global market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% across the projection period.

The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases is the key factor that is likely to boost the future trajectory of the blood flow measurement devices market over the next couple of years. These diseases affect blood vessels by increasing the blood flow. Rising awareness about the same is anticipated to accelerate revenue creation for the players of the blood flow measurement devices market over the assessment period.

Advancements in healthcare technologies are expected to revolutionize the product portfolios of the key vendors. This, in turn, is poised to expand the blood flow measurement devices market over the forecast period. However, on the contrary, the high cost of these devices is projected to check the growth pace in the years to come.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the global blood flow measurement devices market has been segmented into laser doppler blood flow meters, electromagnetic blood flow meters, and ultrasound.

Based on ultrasound, the blood flow measurement devices market has been segmented into multi-range doppler technology, digital doppler, transit-time flow meters, ultrasound doppler, and bilateral doppler.

By application, the global blood flow measurement devices market has been segmented into diabetes, gastroenterology, cardiovascular diseases, tumor monitoring, microvascular surgery, CABG, and others.

Based on end-user, the blood flow measurement devices market has been segmented into specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals and clinics.

Regional Analysis:

The global blood flow measurement devices market, by region, is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas has been forecasted to exhibit substantial growth over the next couple of years. The increasing burden of obesity in the region is the primary factor expected to boost revenue creation. In addition, the rising patient population of cardiovascular diseases is also anticipated to catapult the blood flow measurement devices market on upward trajectory in the years to come. The approvals by Health Canada and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is prognosticated to expedite the expansion of the market across the projection period.

Europe is poised to retain its stand at the second spot across the forecast period. The region is expected to witness technological advancements in the healthcare sector in the nearby future. This, in turn, is prognosticated to impact the growth curve of the blood flow measurement devices market favorably in the forthcoming years. The expenditure on cardiovascular diseases is also observed to be hitting an all-time high in the past few years. It is expected to boost the sales of devices that detect irregularities in blood flow. This factor is projected to catapult the blood flow measurement devices market on a growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the review period. The region is burdened with an exponentially increasing population of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. The rising prevalence of these diseases is likely to intensify the demand for devices that measure blood flow in patients. China is forecasted to contribute most significantly to the development of the market in the region. The country-level market is also expected to witness an upsurge in the influx of patients over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The noted players participating in the competitive landscape of the global blood flow measurement devices market are Medistim ASA, Getinge Group, Cook Medical, Inc., Deltex Medical Group PLC, Compumedics Limited, Transonic Systems, Inc., and Biopac Systems Inc.