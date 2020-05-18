Are the Dynamics in Global UAV Drones  Market Going to Change Drastically Due to COVID-19?

The latest report on UAV Drones Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the UAV Drones Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of UAV Drones such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Precision Agriculture Segment is Growing Rapidly, as the Demand for UAV Drones have Increased

Military applications dominate the UAV drones market with huge share, as more countries are deploying drones for border security, surveillance, combat operations and many other tasks. Commercial applications are anticipated to flourish, as many countries are formulating regulations for drones, which could open up more sectors for drones, during the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to the increase in use of drones for aerial photography, filming and broadcasting, the media & entertainment segment in commercial applications drive the growth of the global UAV drones market.

Precision agriculture segment is growing rapidly, as the demand for UAV drones have increased significantly for surveillance of livestock, crops and weather, for soil protection and spraying pesticides. The demand for UAV drones are expected to grow multifold in the retail and e-commerce sectors during the forecast period, as major players are planning to use drones for delivery in huge numbers to improve last mile connectivity and cut costs in terms of human.

Sensors Component Segment is Anticipated to Grow Rapidly, Due to the Growing Demand for Sensors as Pay Load in Commercial and Military Drones

Sensors component segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, due to the growing demand for sensors as pay load in commercial and military drones for applications such as navigation systems, missile defense, targeting, guiding ammunition, pest detection, tracking animals, monitoring of geology and atmosphere, and precision detection among others. Governments drive the growth of the global UAV market with the deployment of drones for law enforcement, infrastructure monitoring, disaster management, scientific research and environmental studies among others.

The lack of enough trained and certified drone pilots who can operate drones remotely is a major constraint for the UAV drones market. High cost of operation for some applications is a restraint for the market. The lack of favorable regulatory frameworks in many countries hinders the growth of the UAV drones market. Retail and e-commerce sectors are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the major players in the global UAV drones market. Moreover, with many countries relies heavily on import of drones for their requirements, major players in the market are expected to have more opportunities to expand their operations in emerging economies. Emergence of new technologies, components and applications in both military and commercial sectors are expected to provide growth opportunities for the global UAV drones market.

