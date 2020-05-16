Sildenafil And Its Side Effects

Sildenafil is a medicine used for erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is a disease highly prevalent and it is associated with so many risk factors like hypertension, obesity, heart disease, hypogonadism and aging. A lot of the symptoms out of these are components of metabolic syndrome which is a risk factor for a disease called cardiovascular disease (CVD). The risk factors of erectile dysfunction are somehow similar to cardiovascular disease. The underlying condition in both the diseases is endothelial dysfunction.

Sildenafil is a selective inhibitor of PDE. It enhances the relaxation of corpus cavernosum vitro. Sildenafil inhibits phosphodiesterase and also increases the concentration of cyclic guanosine monophosphate which is a second messenger and causes amplification of the signaling pathway. The concentration of maximum plasma is 1 hour whereas the half life of it is almost 4 hours to 5 hours. It is usually given orally in different milligrams like 25mg to 100mg. The starting dose usually is almost 50mg and given according to the tolerability and efficacy.

Patients are guided to take this medicine almost an hour before the sexual activity with maximum dosage and the patient is instructed to take it daily. One of the major things that patients need to know is that for this medicine to affect sexual stimulation is very necessary. It will not affect otherwise. The onset of this medicine might almost be 14 minutes in almost 30% of men and the efficacy is maintained for almost 12 to 14 hours.

● Mechanism of Sildenafil:

Sildenafil works by blocking the phosphodiesterase 5 which is an enzyme that breaks down the cGMP that is used to increase the flow of blood in the penis. This medicine as mentioned above always needs a sexual arousal to act. Without the sexual stimulation this medicine will not work properly. You can take Sildenafil without or with taking food but it might work a little slowly when it is taken with the foods. Especially the food that is high in fats.

● Side effects of Sildenafil:

With the advantages come the side effects. Some of the side effects of Sildenafil are stated below:

○ Ocular problems

○ Dermatologic

○ Respiratory

○ Hematologic

● Ocular problems:

This drug has a very less affinity with the PDE6 enzyme. This is the enzyme that is present in the retina. The lower selectivity of it is the basic cause for the abnormalities that are somehow related to color vision. Nonarteritic ischemic optic is a disease that is developed in the eye after a few hours when Sildenafil is taken. Most of the patients do not have any side effects but some of them have these rare side effects and they should seek serious medical attention for that.

○ Vision problems:

Abnormal vision is also one of the side effects of Sildenafil. Predominantly there is a color change in vision, and also there is an increase in the sensitivity to the light.

○ Disorder of lacrimation:

Your eyes are dried up as there is no production of tears. This is also one of the visual side effects of Sildenafil.

● Dermatologic:

The most common dermatologic side effects are erythematic, night sweats, alopecia and rashes. The uncommon dermatologic diseases are herpes simplex, urticaria, skin ulcer and sweating etc.

● Respiratory:

The most common respiratory diseases are rhinitis, pharyngitis epistaxis, nasal congestion and cough. The uncommon effects on the respiratory system are tightness of throat, nasal edema and sinus congestion.

● Hematologic:

The common hematological symptoms are leukopenia and anemia.

● Other:

Some other side effects of Sildenafil are influenza, sinusitis, rhinitis, vertigo and cellulitis.

● Contraindications of Sildenafil:

There are a few conditions in which sildenafil are contraindicated, contradicted means the patients who cannot take Sildenafil. Some of them are stated below:

○ Sickle cell anemia

○ Leukemia

○ Pigmentary retinopathy

○ Multiple myeloma

○ Hearing loss

○ Heart attack

○ Stroke

○ Renal Impairments

○ Liver problems

● Routes of administration:

Sildenafil is a medicine that is taken both by mouth and also used under the tongue. When it is taken orally or with mouth then it might take almost half an hour to act and to cause erection. When it is put under the tongue it starts working within 15 minutes almost and works for almost 40 minutes. There are also some mouth sprays that are used to produce faster effects.

Sildenafil is a medicine that you can easily get from any pharmacy. You can acquista Sildenafil online (buy Sildenafil online) and also from different pharmacies like UK pharmacy meds. The patients should always take the medicine with the proper prescription of a doctor because when taken by themselves it might cause some serious side effects and it might also be contraindicated in some patients and they might not know it. So you should never use it without the recommendation of a doctor. Sildenafil is one of the most widely used medicines for erectile dysfunction and has the most effects on your body.