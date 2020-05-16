Rotary Kiln Market: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2027

Rotary Kiln Market – Introduction

Rotary kiln is a long sized rotating cylindrical vessel. Rotary kiln is used in thermal processes for calcination, drying, pyrolysing, and sintering with the use of hot gases, in a continuous process. Rotary kiln is also known as rotary calciner. A rotary kiln plant comprises a rotating tube which rotates about its own axis, raw material feed, and discharge housing coupled with necessary supplementary elements.

Generally, oil, gas, pulverized coal, or pulverized petroleum coke is used as a fuel in rotary kilns. Rotary kiln is able to function over a wide range of temperature and handle a wide-ranging variety of waste components. Rotary kiln is often used for waste treatment through thermal destruction. The rotary kiln market is expected to expand exponentially worldwide as it controls and reduces fuel consumption, reduces emissions, measures accurate product temperature inside and outside the kiln, and prevents overheating and under heating.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70107

Rotary Kiln Market –Competitive Landscape

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Founded in 1882, FLSmidth & Co. A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. In 1898, FLSmidth & Co introduced the coal-fired rotary kiln in the European market. The company operates through the following segments: customer services, product companies, minerals, and cement. FLSmidth operates in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Metso Oyj

Incorporated in 1999, Metso Oyj is based in Helsinki, Finland. The company engages in the supply of sustainable technology and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries. It operates through the following segments: minerals, flow control, group head office, and other. Metso operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and South and Central America.

Prayon Group

Established in 1882, Prayon Group is a leading manufacturer of chemical products. The company offers a range of fluorine and phosphate products for industrial applications, batteries, fertilizers,food applications, probiotics, and pharmaceutical applications.

Some of the other significant players in the rotary kiln market are Ansac Pty Ltd., Steinmuller Babcock Environment GmbH, FEECO International, Inc. and CITIC Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

Request For COVID19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – Rotary Kiln Market

Rotary Kiln Market – Dynamics

Expansion of New Cement Plants Promotes the Growth of the Rotary Kiln Market

Manufacturers of cement and lime are installing and expanding more plants to meet the rising demand for cement and steel in the construction industry. These manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their production capacity by installing new cement and lime producing plants, and this is expected to drive the demand for rotary kiln systems. As a result, the rotary kiln market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the upcoming years.

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials Impedes the Adoption Rate of Rotary Kilns

Volatile prices of raw materials affect the construction of rotary kilns. Any instability in prices of raw materials such as steel, which is one of key materials in construction of rotary kilns, has a direct effect on the production cost. Thus, fluctuating raw material prices restrains manufactures, thereby hindering the growth of the rotary kiln market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hazardous Area Sensor Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/12/1867567/0/en/Hazardous-Area-Sensor-Market-to-Witness-Consistent-Growth-Owing-to-Rising-Industrial-Safety-Regulations-TMR.html

Textile Auxiliaries Market http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-strong-growth-for-textile-auxiliaries-market-rising-demand-for-apparel-to-drive-4-0-cagr-during-2019-2027–301019609.html