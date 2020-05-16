Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) | Understanding HIV/AIDS Risk and Prevention

You may forget to play safely in the heat of the moment.

In that case, the treatment process for guys who think that they might have been exposed to HIV infection must be known as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

HOW DOES PEP WORK?

PEP consists of a four week HIV course that helps prevent HIV infections for someone.

PEP works by preventing replication of the virus after recent exposure. The cells that were originally infected with HIV die naturally, reducing the chance of HIV in the body.

WHO IS PEP FOR?

PEP is for those who feel they may have been exposed to HIV. Some of the key reasons why PEP medication is needed include:

Anal condomless or if the condom breaks off with someone who has or may have HIV during intercourse Share needles with a person with or without the risk of HIV.

WHEN SHOULD I TAKE PEP?

If you feel like you are vulnerable to HIV, then PEP will start immediately, preferably within a couple of hours of the risk case. The drug is probably ineffective if not begun within 72 (3) hours of HIV exposure.

WHAT IF I TEST POSITIVE AFTER PEP?

It is advised to continue treatment immediately if you test positive for HIV. The multiple available treatment methods have made HIV very manageable, reducing the virus to an undetectable volume and allowing thousands of people to live in the world to lead longer healthier lives. Resources, seminars, and other information for HIV positive homosexuals newly diagnosed are available here.

WHERE CAN I GET PEP?

Please contact the Dr. Raina safe hands clinic hotline 9818876560 PEP NOW, 9136363692,

or the local sexual health clinic (987 160 5858) open:

Monday – Friday 9 am – 9 pm

Saturday/Sunday 8 am – 9 pm

Public Holidays 8 am – 9 pm

For HIV queries, contact 9818876560 at the HIV Hotline.

See the web site www.pepforhivtreatment.com for more information on PEP, and to find locations in your region for accessing PEP.

PEP SHOULD BE YOUR LAST RESORT

It may be worth considering options to prevent HIV (for example, condoms, prep, and UVL) if you have used PEP several times. We ‘re all imperfect and make mistakes, we ‘re all alive. However, it is important to remain safe and we should do whatever we can to protect ourselves if we can stop HIV.

Whatever approach you use, take into account the possibilities, and make the right choices for you.