Virtual Private Cloud Market share (COVID-19 Impact analysis ) 2020- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Insights

Market Research Future’s (MRFR) study suggests that the global market of virtual private cloud is expected to expand at 26% CAGR during the evaluation period (2017 to 2023). The virtual private cloud market 2020 is expected to capitalize on the growing need to operate on isolate cloud infrastructure, across different sectors. The worldwide virtual cloud market size is estimated to be USD 50 billion by 2023. Inexpensive disaster recovery is one of the booming ongoing virtual private cloud market trends that can contribute to its rapid expansion. The virtual private cloud market report details major factors that are expected to influence the market. The advantage of uncomplicated installations is another factor that can underpin the market growth.

Key Players

MRFR’s list of well-known players of the virtual private cloud market includes HP (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.) and others. The report discusses virtual private cloud market trends and holds account of their past performances. This not only assist investors in making proper decisions but also identify parameters for upgradation of existing products. It is anticipated to favor the worldwide virtual private cloud market 2020 growth. Continuous efforts made by key players to launch innovations is expected to improve the health of the market in the years to come

Segmental Outline

The segmental study the global virtual private cloud market growth is based on organization size, delivery model, and vertical.

By delivery model segment, the market was segmented into infrastructure delivery model, platform delivery model, software delivery model, and others. The presence of numerous software developers is a factor that is likely to cause the generation of high revenue for the market. Alongside, frontier technology and firm infrastructure are other factors that are expected to win high profits for the market. Thus, the software delivery model segment, followed by infrastructure delivery model segment are likely make major contributions to the expansion of the virtual private cloud market.

By organization size, the market segments are small medium enterprises (SMEs), small & medium businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises. The advantage of granular network control offered by virtual private cloud is causing its high rate of adoption in large scale enterprises that is expected to leverage the expansion of the market. The growing adoption of virtual private cloud by SMEs is also expected to spur the market in the forecast period.

By vertical, the market segments are BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, and others. The growing need for seamless services and data extraction across different sectors is expected to impel virtual private cloud market.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are regions across which the virtual private cloud market is analyzed. MRFR study suggests that the virtual private cloud in the North America region is expected to thrive at a high CAGR in the assessment period. The Europe market is likely to exhibit an expeditious growth in years to come, while the market in Asia Pacific region is observed to emerge in the foreseeable future. Advancement in technology and the presence of suitable infrastructure in the US are likely to make significant contribution to the expansion of the North America market. The presence of numerous vendors of virtual private cloud providers in Europe and their hefty investment in innovating more effective solutions are expected to bolster the expansion of the EU market. Virtual private cloud solution is standing out as an excellent alternative for enterprises that function on extended on-premises infrastructure. It is identified as a major cause for the expansion of the APAC market.

About Market Research Future:

Contact:

Market Research Future

