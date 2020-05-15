Sales of Industrial Safety Gloves to Decelerate in 2026 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Latest report on global Industrial Safety Gloves market by FMI

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Industrial Safety Gloves market has been evolving During The Historical period 2012 – 2016. The market study suggests that the global market size of Industrial Safety Gloves is projected to reach over US$ 9,500 Mn by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% over the stipulated timeframe 2017-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Industrial Safety Gloves market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Industrial Safety Gloves market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Product Type

Leather gloves

Aluminized gloves

Aramid gloves

By End User

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Market Players

3M Co.

E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Limited

Uvex Safety Group

Grainger Inc.

Bullard

Kimberly-Clark.

What does the Industrial Safety Gloves market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Industrial Safety Gloves market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Industrial Safety Gloves.

The Industrial Safety Gloves market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global Industrial Safety Gloves market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Industrial Safety Gloves market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Industrial Safety Gloves market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2026? Why region has the highest consumption of Industrial Safety Gloves?

