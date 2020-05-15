Is the Global Craft Beer Market Going to Witness Downfall in Growth Rate in the Years to Come?

Our latest research report entitled Craft Beer Market (by type (ale, lager, porter, stout, pilsner, and other types), distribution channel (on-trade channels, and off-trade channels)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Craft Beer.

Increasing Number of Micro-Breweries is Majorly Driving the Craft Beer Market

Beer enthusiasts are finding new and fresh products than commercially available beers. Craft beer is a fresh alternative to the old commercially available beer. Craft beer is not pasteurized as the traditional beer, which gives it distinct colors, flavors, and texture that make it different from other beers.

They are not as sharp-tasting as the traditional beers as they contain low alcohol levels. Craft beers are brewed in small-sized breweries, producing small batches of beer in each cycle. As the brewers are exploring more craft beers, the market is evolving further.

The increasing number of micro-breweries is majorly driving the craft beer market. Beer enthusiasts, particularly in North America and Europe, are exploring the beers in small-sized breweries, creating new flavors in their backyard.

Moreover, the rise in the consumer demand for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is expanding the growth of the Craft Beer market. The young beer consumers prefer low alcohol content in their beverages and want more subtle and sweet tasting beer.

However, higher penetration of the traditional beers is the major restraining factor for the growth of the craft beer market. The craft beers are not available as the traditional beers. Nevertheless, increasing spending on beverages, particularly by young consumers, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the craft beer market.

Europe Held the Highest Market Share

Regionally, Europe held the highest market share, dominating the global craft beer market. The dominance of the European market attributed to the high consumption and high preference for flavored beers. Moreover, the higher spending capacity of the consumers is expected to boost the growth of the textile home décor market in this region.

The Latin America and Asia-pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the global craft beer market owing to increased disposable income and growing alcoholic beverage industry.

Report on Global Craft Beer Market Covers Segments Such As Type, and Distribution Channel

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include ale, lager, porter, stout, pilsner, and other types. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include on-trade channels and off-trade channels.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as The Boston Beer Company, D.G. Yuengling and Son, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, Inc., The Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chimay Beers and Cheeses, and Other Companies.

