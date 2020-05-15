Covid-19 Polyimide Film Market Analysis – Trends, Overview, Revenue, Share, Growth, Forecast and Research 2023

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Global Polyimide Film Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

Advances in Foldable Technology to Expand the Application Base of Polyimide Film

Global Polyimide Film demand is on the rise. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report has revealed that the Covid-19 Polyimide Film Market Analysis will witness a strong growth over the next couple of years. Polyimide film being a flexible and lightweight material finds widespread application in the electronics sector for manufacturing of cables, digital semiconductors, chips, wires etc. In the forthcoming years, Polyimide Film is expected to find new application opportunities. Polyimide film has high tensile strength, and chemical and heat stability.

Competitive Landscape:

MRFR in its market study found a number of companies with significant stakes in the Global Polyimide Film Market namely TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Taimide Tech Inc. (Taiwan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Saint-Gobain SA (France), SKC Kolon PI (South Korea), FLEXcon Company Inc. (U.S.), Ube Industries LTD (Japan) and Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan).

Industry News:

Chemical giant DuPont is reportedly set to splash $220 Mn to expand production capacity in its specialty films manufacturing facility in Circleville, Ohio. This move is expected to boost the production of Pyralux-brand flexible circuit materials and Kapton-brand polyimide film. The move has been prompted by the growing market demand in telecom and defence consumer electronics, and automotive.

SK Innovation, a South Korean refining and chemical company has recently introduced a new flexible film “Flexible Cover Window”, which cater to foldable devices. The film has been specifically developed to protect displays and viewed as an important component of foldable devices.

Global Polyimide Film Market: Segmental Overview

The Segmental Analysis of the market has been conducted on the basis of End-Use Industry, Application and Region.

Based on End-User Industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace, labelling, mining & drilling, electronics, medical, automotive and others. The electrical & electronic segmented is projected to demonstrate a relatively higher CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). High penetration of laptops, electronics displays, mobile phones in both advanced countries and price-sensitive consumer markets characterises the segment dominant position. In addition, the segment is expected to highly profitable during the assessment period.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into specialty fabricated product, wire & cable, flexible printed circuit (FPC), pressure sensitive tape, motor & generator and others. Of these, the flexible printed circuit (FPC) segment is expected to witness a strong growth during the assessment period. Constant advances in foldable technology is fuelling the demand flexible printing circuit. FPC are witnessing a fast uptake in product such as mobile phones, scanners, recorders, laptops, avionics systems, printers, jet cartridges among others. In terms of revenue, the wire and cable segment hold the second spot and is expected to witness sound growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Polyimide Film Market: Regional Segmentation

On the basis of Region, the market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). In terms of revenue, the Global Polyimide Film Market is currently dominated by Asia Pacific. Countries such as Japan, China and India are expected to market significant contribution to the APAC Polyimide Film Market. Strong government support and favourable business climate is helping the market climb fast in APAC. North America is the other major market for Polyimide Films. A massive end-use sector continues to fuel the demand for Polyimide Film in the region. Moreover, the product gaining popularity in the U.S. military and defence sector. Europe is also expected to present attractive market opportunities during the forthcoming years. In Europe, market demand is expected to come from healthcare, automobile and electrical & electronics.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

