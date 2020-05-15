Covid-19 impact: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis To Reach $5.5 Billion By 2025

May 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Evolution of prenatal testing in the form of noninvasive tests that can serve as an intermediate step between serum screening and invasive diagnostic testing to determine the likelihood of fetal abnormality is expected to drive growth in the reproductive genetics industry over the forecast period.

In addition, presence of payers such as Anthem and Blue Shield of California that have endorsed cfDNA-based Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for trisomies 13, 18, and 21 is expected to impact the adoption rate of these tests, thereby resulting in increased revenue generation.

However, the projected NIPT-related price erosion in this market is expected to continue, thus intensifying competition amongst the operating participants, but restraining revenue generation to a certain extent.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/noninvasive-prenatal-testing-market

Further Key Findings fromthe Report Suggest:

The market is segmented on the basis of the tests carried out during the gestation period as 0-12 weeks, 13-24 weeks, and 25-36 weeks

13-24 weeks accounted for the largest share owing to the presence of maximum number of the tests carried out in this phase of pregnancy

High & average risk pregnancy held the larger share owing to presence of favorable payer reimbursement in this segment

Rising awareness pertaining to the prevention and screening of chromosomal anomalies, such as Down Syndrome is another factor anticipated to impact adoption

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest year-on-year progress owing to the gradually increasing average maternal age, & increasing incidence of chromosomal aneuploidies

Some of the key players operating the market space include Natera, Inc;Illumina, Inc; Sequenom; Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics); Quest Diagnostics; and LabCorp

One of the key trends followed by companies includes licensing of the test to other labs and generating significant revenue by collecting royalty payments