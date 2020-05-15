Covid 19 Analysis on Construction Robots Market: Sales Revenue and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

Advent of advanced technology is aiding the construction industry for developing automated solutions to optimize the construction process. Construction robots are a step towards complete automation of building and construction industry. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report asserting that the Covid 19 Analysis on Construction Robots Market is marked to expand remarkably at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 165 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of automation in mining and construction industries in various developed and developing regions and rapid technological advancement are majorly propelling the growth of the Covid 19 Analysis on Construction Robots Market. Current developments in 3D printing technology and utilization of artificial intelligence technology in construction robots in order to minimize the errors caused by human interference are fueling the growth of the global Construction Robots Market. However, concerns regarding loss of employment of human workforce and low penetration of advanced technology in the underdeveloped regions are restraining the growth of the global construction robot market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Covid 19 Analysis on Construction Robots Market are – Brokk AB (Sweden), Husqvarna (Sweden), Esko Bionics (U.S.), Komatsu (Japan), Conjet AB (Sweden), TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany), Construction Robotics (U.S.) Fastbrick Robotics (Australia), Autonomous Solutions (US), Apis Cor (Russia), nLink (Norway), Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun) (China), Advanced Construction Robotics (US), MX3D (Netherlands), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Cyberdyne (Japan), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Alpine Sales and Rental (US) and Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Market Segmentation:

The construction robots global market has been segmented on the basis of design type, automation, function and vertical. Based on design type, the construction robot market has been segmented into traditional robot, robotic arm and exoskeleton. Based on automation, the construction robot market has been segmented into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous. Based on function, the construction robot market has been segmented into demolition, bricklaying, 3D printing, concrete structural erection, finishing work, doors and windows installation and others. Based on vertical, the construction robot market has been segmented into public infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, nuclear dismantling and demolition, road and tunnel construction and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global construction robots market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. Currently, the Asia Pacific region is projecting dominance over the global construction robot market owing to the rapid infrastructural development, increased adoption of automation in construction and mining industry and development of technologically advanced solutions in order to optimize the construction process in the developing economies such as India and China in this region. The construction robot market in the Europe region is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the rise in demand for technologically advanced robots for construction and demolition purposes in commercial as well as industrial constructions and development of 3D printing technology in this region. The North America region is expanding at a noteworthy growth rate in the global construction robot market owing to the current innovations in 3D printing technology where concrete can be utilized as a printing material, easy adoption of technologically advanced solutions in various industrial sectors and rapid infrastructural development in this region.

