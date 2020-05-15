Consumer reports wifi extender (COVID-19 Impact analysis ) 2020 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

global Wi-Fi range extender market is set to demonstrate a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023 and reach a valuation of USD 2 Bn.

Internet proliferation is driving the need for peripheral technologies. Wi-Fi range extender is one such technology which is witnessing tremendous demand. Over the years, adoption of Wi-Fi network has witnessed a significant surge.

Infrastructure development and adoption of smart city solutions are factors fueling the demand for Wi-Fi range extender. These devices boost existing signal from a Wi-Fi router. The growing need for more robust wireless networks is influencing the global Wi-Fi range extender market to a significant extent.

The rising number of smart devices users and increased reliance on internet are among the other growth drivers. Other factors that are having a positive impact on the market are consistent innovation in electronic manufacturing and adoption of new-age technologies such as AI and IoT. The market is also benefiting from the increasing public and private investment is smart city projects. In addition, initiatives such as free internet and development outdoor Wi-Fi systems in public vicinities are creating attractive market opportunities.

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Competition Analysis

MRFR in its report has discussed some of the prominent market players namely Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), TP-Link (China), Aruba Networks (U.S.) and Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Industry Highlight

NERGEAR®, Inc. a technology company with expertise in networking technologies for home and office has recently introduced new features such as Insight supported 10-port gigabit switch with higher PoE capacity, a 4-port integrated gigabit Ethernet switch WiFi mesh access point, instant captive portal among others to its selected wireless products.

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on product, type, service and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into wireless hotspot gateways, repeaters, wireless LAN, relays and access points. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into transportation Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi and indoor Wi-Fi. The outdoor Wi-Fi segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period.

On the basis of services, the market has been segmented into networking planning & design, survey & analysis, support & maintenance and installation. On the basis of end user, the maret has been segmented into BFSI Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication, defense & military, oil & gas, transportation, government and others.

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Regional Analysis

Key regions covered in MRFR’s report include Asia Pacific (APAC), North America and Europe. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to demonstrate a relatively higher CAGR. Market growth in APAC is driven increased internet penetration and growing user base of smartphone and laptops. Policymakers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are encouraging the adoption of smart solutions and introducing frameworks that support adoption of innovative technologies to improve standard of living. Such factors are providing tailwinds to the market in APAC.

Meanwhile, Europe has also emerged as an important market for Wi-Fi range extender. Presence numerous technologically advanced economies in the region make it key investment destination for market players. Moreover, the European Commission remains focused on the technological solutions that ensure a better future for Europeans. Europe is followed by North America, which represents one of the largest internet markets in world. It is projected that North America will make a significant contribution to the global Wi-Fi range extender market in terms of revenue.

