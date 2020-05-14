What is the Impact of the Novel Coronavirus on the Global Meat Testing Market?

Our latest research report entitled Meat Testing Market (by target tested (pathogens, species, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, heavy metals, veterinary drug residues), sample type (meat, seafood), technology (traditional testing, and rapid testing), form (raw meat, and processed meat)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Meat Testing.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Meat Testing cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Meat Testing growth factors.

Continuous Growing Incidence of the Meat Adulteration Incidence is Helping to Grow

Growing incidence of the food adulteration in the high priced food products such as meat is forcing the government to take several stringent measures to curb this menace. This is motivating the meat processors to ensure the quality of their meat food products to avoid the litigation and financial penalty from consumers and governments. Recently, In India, there was an incidence of the application of the chemical to freshen up the rotten meat. This cause a heavy financial loss to several retail chain organizations and departmental store in term of litigation and government penalty.

Several developing countries are facing meat adulteration incidence and forcing the government to promulgate and implement harder and stringent meat food policies. Further, the pro meat testing attitude of the meat processing companies helps them to charge a premium price for their products.

The continuous growing incidence of the meat adulteration incidence is helping to grow the demand of the meat testing market. Further growing awareness about the side effects of eating adulterated meat on health is causing financial loss to several companies, who are not engaged in such dubious work also. Hence, they are adopting the pro-consumer attitude and every year trying to update their meat tasting standard and getting certified by the third party for their work.

This is helping to boost their own brand image also. This factor is helping to grow the market in a positive direction. However, the cost factor of different type of meat testing equipment and lack of awareness about the different type of meat testing procedure is restricting the growth of the market.

North America is the Largest Market

Geographically, the meat testing market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Row. North America is the largest market of the meat testing market, owing to the presence of several food safety measures and stringent penalties and compensation provided by the government in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of the meat testing market after North America.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of meat-based ingredients among the youth and middle-class consumers in this region.

Report on the Global Meat Testing Market Covers Segments Such As Target Tested, Sample Type, Technology, and Form

On the basis of target tested, the sub-markets include pathogens, species, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, heavy metals, veterinary drug residues, and other target tests. On the basis of the sample type, the sub-markets include meat and seafood. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include traditional testing and rapid testing. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include raw meat and processed meat.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as LGC Group, Romer Labs Inc., Genetic ID Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas S. A., TÜV SÜD, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, and Intertek Group plc.

