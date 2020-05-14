Rice Protein Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2030

Global Rice Protein Market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Rice Protein market. The global rice protein market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 8% and is expected to present absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn during forecast period. The Rice Protein market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Rice Protein market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Rice Protein market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rice Protein report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2019

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2030

Key findings of the Rice Protein market study:

Regional breakdown of the Rice Protein market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Rice Protein vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Rice Protein market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Rice Protein market.

The Rice Protein market Segmentation study consists of:

On the basis of product,

Polysaccharides

Oligosaccharides

On the basis of End Use Application,

Beverages

Infant Milk Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Savory & Snacks

Animal Feed

Other Applications

By Source,

Bacteria

Algae

Fungi

Plants

Other Sources

On the basis of region, the Rice Protein market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key players analyzed in the Rice Protein market study:

Axiom Foods Inc.

AIDP Inc.,

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Beneo GmbH

Golden Grain Group Ltd

RiceBran Technologies

Kerry Inc.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Nutribiotic

North Coast Naturals

Pure Food Company LLC

Other Players (As Requested)

Queries addressed in the Rice Protein market report:

How has the global Rice Protein market grown over the historic period?

Why are the Rice Protein market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Rice Protein market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Rice Protein market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Rice Protein market?

