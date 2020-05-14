Oral Care Market report explores top players and market growth by 2025

Global Market Size –

The global oral care market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and the growing awareness about oral healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the market.

In recent years, product innovation has enabled the development of technologically advanced and easy-to-use oral care products, such as electric, artificial intelligence-equipped (AI), and vibrating toothbrushes. Major players have also launched interactive toothbrushes equipped with position detection and motion sensor technologies.

These toothbrushes screen the oral cavity to provide real-time guidance for brushing and maintaining oral health. Electronic toothbrushes have witnessed growing adoption across both developed and developing countries, such as Brazil, Italy, the US, France, and Japan.

Top Leaders –

• Colgate-Palmolive Company (US) is a global leader in the toothpastes and manual toothbrushes market. The company provides advanced oral care products for kids and adults.

High investment in R&D enables the company to develop new and advanced toothpastes and toothbrushes for the oral care market. The company invested approximately USD 289 million in 2016 in R&D.

Though the company has a rich product portfolio of toothpastes and toothbrushes, the company does not offer denture products and prosthesis cleaning solutions.

• The Procter & Gamble Company (US) is a pioneer in the oral care market. P&G has a strong product portfolio comprising around ten category-based business units and about 65 brands.

Its flagship products in the oral care market include Crest and Oral-B toothpastes and toothbrushes. The company aims to focus on the discovery and development of technologically advanced oral care products.

For example, the company is currently focusing on the development of a smartphone-connected toothbrush, a device which gives personalized advice to people for brushing.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Unilever plc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.

(Netherlands), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

(US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Norway), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dentaid Ltd. (UK), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

(South Korea), Dabur India Ltd. (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

(India), Supersmile (US), Ranir, LLC. (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), and Ultradent Products, Inc.

(US).

In this report, the oral care market is categorized based on product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product category, this market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, denture products, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions.

The toothbrushes and accessories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic and battery-powered toothbrushes.

The report contains the company profiles of key players in this market. These profiles provide detailed information with respect to their business overview, financials, product offerings, recent developments, and MNM view.

In the new edition of this report, we have profiled the key market player, and provided in-depth market share analysis for each product category. Market share analsis showcases the position of the key players in global market.

The market share analysis provided for the top 3-4 players for each product category of the global oral care/oral hygiene market in 2018.

The report contains updated financial information for each listed public company from 2016 to 2018; recent developments of the company in the area of oral care market; and the detailed product portfolio of each company. The report also contains MNM views for all the key players profiled in the report.

Recent developments help in identifying market trends and popular growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

