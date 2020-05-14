Mica Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2025

The latest report on Mica Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Mica Market by (electrical and electronics, construction, paint and coating, personal care, and others), product type (natural, and synthetic), grade (ground mica, sheet mica, and built-up mica) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Mica such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Demand for Mica in These Industries is Increasing that Drives the Growth of the Industry

Mica is popular for its exclusive characteristic to stay stable even when it is exposed to extreme environments such as temperatures, moisture, light, or electricity. This makes it extremely useful in the field of the electronics industry. Mica is mainly used as an insulator, pigment extender and also used as filler in electronics, paints & coatings, construction, cosmetics, and other industries. Mica has light, relatively soft, flexible, dielectric, hydrophilic, insulating, and elastic properties kind of characteristics. Mica is manufactured as a byproduct from the mining of feldspar, which is an abundant rock-forming mineral that generally arises as colorless crystals and comprises aluminosilicates of potassium, sodium, and calcium.

Mica has wide applications over industries such as electronics, construction, cosmetics, plastic, rubber, and paints and coatings. The demand for mica in these industries is increasing that drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, it is used as a thermal and electrical insulator in a number of electronic equipment in the electronics industry that drives the growth of the mica market.

Increasing Demand from Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Paint & Coating, and Personal Care Industries is Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities to the Industry

The mica has the characteristics of high electrical insulation, resistance to acid corrosion, flexibility, toughness, and sliding resistance, heat insulation, thermal expansion coefficient and other properties. It also has the good features of two-piece body smooth surface, the high diameter to thickness ratio, the shape, strong attachment. Mica is used in the production of cosmetics and toothpaste due to the presence of crystalline elements. Moreover, increasing demand from electrical and electronics, construction, paint & coating, and personal care industries is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global mica market due to growth in electrical and electronics, and the construction industry in this region. The demand for mica is increasing due to the usage of joint compound, caulks & sealants, and grouts in construction industries in this region.

