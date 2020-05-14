laxatives market Research Forecast, Regional, Trends and Analysis to 2025

Laxatives Market Research Report: Information by Drug Type (Hyperosmotic and Bulk-Forming), Route of Administration (Oral and Rectal), Indication (Chronic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes and others) and Region (the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Laxatives Market Overview

Global laxatives market is expected to exhibit strong progress over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global laxatives market is profiled in detail in the report, which provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory as well as its major drivers and restraints at present. Regulatory concerns are also addressed in the report, which talks about the various regulatory criteria that products in the laxatives market need to match in order to be commercialized. The leading players in the global laxatives market are also assessed in the report with the aim of providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Laxatives are substances taken to bring about defecation in cases of bloating or constipation. These substances act on the muscles in the intestines to bring about stronger contractions, which allow for smoother movement of the feces through the guts. Laxatives also work on the principle of enhancing the movement of water towards the large intestine, which is a key factor enabling smooth bowel movements. The growing prevalence of constipation in the urban populace, which has easy access to over the counter medication, is likely to be a major driver for the global laxatives market over the forecast period. Other factors such as the growing prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle and obesity are also likely to play a key role in the growth of the laxatives market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the risk of overuse and abuse of laxatives is the primary threat acting against the global laxatives market. Laxative overuse can, paradoxically, result in constipation, as the body’s muscles stop reacting to the constant stimulation provided by the laxatives. The product landscape of the laxatives market is also littered with a number of products that make unverifiable claims, leading to further customer dissatisfaction and health risks. This is likely to be a key restraint against the global laxatives market over the forecast period.

Laxatives Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global laxatives market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and AstraZeneca plc. Leading players in the global laxatives market are likely to focus on product development in the coming years, as the need to develop risk-free, safe laxative formulations that still offer high efficacy has come to the fore in the laxatives market.

Laxatives Market Segmentation:

The global laxatives market is segmented on the basis of mechanism of action, type, route of administration, and region.

By mechanism of action, the global laxatives market is segmented into bulk forming, emollient, stimulant, osmotic, and others. Bulk forming laxatives hold the dominant share in the global laxatives market, accounting for close to 30% of the global market in 2016. Emollients account for around 25% of the market.

By type, the global laxatives market is segmented into organic and synthetic.

By route of administration, the global laxatives market is segmented into oral and rectal.

Browse Complete Report with TOC at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/laxatives-market-2772

Laxatives Market Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest regional market for laxatives, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the global laxatives market over the forecast period.

The high consumption of junk food, growing prevalence of obesity, and increasingly sedentary lifestyles in North America have been instrumental to the region emerging as the largest market for laxatives. North American consumers are highly aware about laxatives and regularly consume them to get rid of bloating. The growing consumer awareness about laxatives is likely to be a major driver for the laxatives market in North America over the forecast period. The growing presence of leading players in the region is also likely to drive the stature of the laxatives market in North America over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market for laxatives is mainly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry and the growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, especially in urban regions, which is a major factor in causing constipation.