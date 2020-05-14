Interactive Advertising Market COVID – 19 Impact Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Interactive Advertising Market Scenario:

Advertising that uses online or offline interactive media for communicating with the consumers and for the promotion of brands, products, services, and public service announcements, corporate or political groups is known as interactive advertising. Interactive advertising can also be defined as the ‘paid and unpaid presentation and promotion of products, services, and ideas by an identified sponsor through mediated means that involve mutual action between producers and consumers.’ It uses feedback information from the users that are targeted for that particular advertisement. This feedback information from the users aids the advertiser in the improvement of their advertising techniques. Interactive advertising can also be referred to as an online advertising but can be implied to offline advertising too.

The global interactive advertising market is estimated to garner a market revenue valuation of USD 93 billion by the end of the forecast period, as concluded by the experts at Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report. The Interactive Advertising Industry is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 15% over the forecast period. Several factors are listed in the report that have enabled fast-paced market growth. A rising need to reaching mass audience in lesser amount of time is one of the primary reasons responsible for the growing adoption of interactive advertising. Further, invention of latest technology which is convenient for users and the emergence of new innovative ideas which pose massive benefit to users are other factors contributing to the burgeoning interactive advertising market over the review period.

Furthermore, a proficient use of smartphone to generate money and leads is also supplementing market growth. The MRFR analysis also indicates that a rise in the number of mobile users in the world, due to the usage of multiple channels and devices is also fairly responsible for the proliferation in adoption of interactive advertising. Efficient user of media technologies and a creation of personalization media portals are some of the most significant factors fuelling the interactive advertising market.

Major Key Players:

Some prominent players present in the global interactive advertising market include Grey Advertising (U.S.), Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.), Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (U.S.), Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.), BBDO (U.S.), Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.), The Martin Agency (U.S.), Deutsch (U.S.), Droga5 (U.S.), Mullen Advertising (U.S.),

Market Segmentation:

The global interactive advertising market is segmented by advertising type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on advertising type, the global interactive advertising market is segmented into videos, mobile advertising, internet, social media, social media marketing, email marketing, blogging, sponsorship, offline activation, and widgets.

Based on organization size, the global interactive advertising market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on vertical, the global interactive advertising market is segmented into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, travel, supply chain and logistics, retail and consumer goods, transportation, healthcare, education and government, and energy & power and utilities.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global interactive advertising market is studied for various regional segments to gain a deeper insight in the functioning of the market and understand the intricacies of the landscape. This, in turn, is bound to facilitate better decision making of the audience to this report.

The global interactive advertising market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate in the global interactive advertising market. Apart from that, North America is expected to hold a prime share in the global interactive advertising market. This is attributable to the huge investment in interactive advertising. Further, contribution of developed countries in building network connectivity is also fostering market growth.

