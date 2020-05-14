Global Artificial Lift System Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The latest report on Artificial Lift System Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Artificial Lift System Market by type (electric submersible pump system, progressive cavity pump system, rod lift system, hydraulic piston system), component (pump, motor, cable system, drive head, separator, pump jack, sucker rod, gas-lift valves, gas-lift mandrels) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Artificial Lift System such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Globally Increasing Demand for Energy, Improving Production Efficiencies at Mature Fields

Artificial lift technologies are involved in further improvements in manufacturing and design coupled with new software, electronics, sensor technologies, data transfer, and data management. It is a range of production engineering methods used to lift hydrocarbons and water from a producing reservoir.

Shifting trends toward unconventional wells coupled with the growing number of mature fields will drive the market size. Mature wells account for over 70% of the total oil & gas production across the world. Some wells contain sufficient pressure for oil to rise to the surface without stimulation. Nearly 96% of the oil wells in the US require an artificial lift from the very beginning.

Globally increasing demand for energy, improving production efficiencies at mature fields, and increasing deep, ultra-deep offshore oil production are driving the growth of the artificial lift system market. It is a relatively simple system and units can be easily changed to other wells with minimum cost.

Exploration Activities are Anticipated to Provide Plenty of Opportunities for Market Growth

Furthermore, rising investments toward technological advancement to improve efficiency across the complete spectrum of exploration & production technology will drive the growth of the market. Advances such as real-time monitoring, smart alarms, and retrofit capability will stimulus market growth. However, the high cost of artificial lift equipment and strict government policies are hindering the growth of the market. Lack of skilled workers to handle artificial lift systems also hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in subsea drilling activities and increasing levels of exploration activities are anticipated to provide plenty of opportunities for market growth in the future.

Geographically, North America dominates the artificial lift system market due to the existence of low-pressure oil wells coupled with the continual increase in oil consumption. The greater adoption of the artificial lift system is owing to low-pressure oil wells in the North America region. The Saudi Arabia market is boosting the market growth due to the availability of proven oil reservoirs along with escalating focus toward mature fields. Huge investments across the upstream sector along with growing oil & gas production and consumption will further complement the business landscape in Saudi Arabia.

